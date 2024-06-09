Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Łódź – liderem wzrostu cen mieszkań w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 9 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według analiz portalu Gethome.pl, Łódź stała się liderem wzrostu cen mieszkań w maju. Ceny oferowanych tam nieruchomości wzrosły o 2% w porównaniu do poprzedniego miesiąca. W ciągu pierwszych pięciu miesięcy roku, ceny mieszkań z drugiej ręki w Łodzi zwiększyły się o 7%, co plasuje miasto na trzecim miejscu pod względem dynamiki wzrostów cen w kraju. Warto zauważyć, że pomimo tego, mieszkania z rynku wtórnego w Łodzi wciąż należą do jednych z najtańszych w Polsce, głównie ze względu na duży udział mieszkań w blokach z PRL-u oraz starych kamienicach.

Również w innych miastach, takich jak Poznań, Gdańsk, Gdynia, Sopot, Kraków i miasta Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii, obserwuje się stabilizację cen mieszkań na rynku wtórnym. W Poznaniu ceny praktycznie nie uległy zmianie od dwóch miesięcy, utrzymując się na poziomie około 11,5 tys. złotych za metr kwadratowy. W Gdańsku, Gdyni i Sopocie ceny wzrosły o 1% w kwietniu, a następnie ustabilizowały się na poziomie 15,4 tys. zł/mkw. W Krakowie i miastach Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii ceny mieszkań z rynku wtórnego wzrastają umiarkowanie.

Mieszkania w większych miastach, takich jak Warszawa, Kraków, Wrocław, Poznań i Gdańsk, cieszą się największą popularnością wśród Polaków. Główne czynniki przyciągające mieszkańców do tych miast to dostępność pracy, dobrze rozwinięta infrastruktura oraz atrakcje kulturalne. Ważne jest również położenie blisko centrum, komunikacji miejskiej, szkół, sklepów i miejsc pracy, a także ciche i bezpieczne dzielnice oraz bliskość terenów rekreacyjnych. Najbardziej poszukiwane są mieszkania 2-3 pokojowe o powierzchni od 40 do 70 mkw., które są odpowiednie zarówno dla singli, jak i małych rodzin. Natomiast rodziny z dziećmi częściej szukają większych mieszkań, powyżej 70 mkw., z minimum trzema pokojami.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing notable growth, particularly in cities such as Lodz, Poznan, Gdansk, Gdynia, Sopot, Krakow, and the cities within the Gornoslasko-Zaglebiowska Metropolis. According to a recent analysis by Gethome.pl, Lodz has emerged as the leader in housing price growth in May. The prices of properties in the city increased by 2% compared to the previous month. In the first five months of the year, the prices of second-hand apartments in Lodz have risen by 7%, ranking the city third in terms of price growth dynamics in the country.

It is worth noting that despite the increase, the second-hand apartments in Lodz still remain relatively affordable compared to other cities in Poland. This can be attributed to the large number of apartments in communist-era blocks and old tenement buildings. However, the prices have been steadily rising, indicating an upward trend in the market.

Similarly, other cities like Poznan, Gdansk, Gdynia, Sopot, Krakow, and the cities within the Gornoslasko-Zaglebiowska Metropolis have observed stabilization in housing prices on the secondary market. In Poznan, prices have remained virtually unchanged for the past two months, hovering around 11,500 PLN per square meter. In Gdansk, Gdynia, and Sopot, prices increased by 1% in April and then stabilized at around 15,400 PLN per square meter. In Krakow and the cities within the Gornoslasko-Zaglebiowska Metropolis, the prices of second-hand apartments are experiencing moderate growth.

The demand for apartments is highest in major cities like Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, Poznan, and Gdansk. These cities attract residents due to factors such as job opportunities, well-developed infrastructure, and cultural attractions. Proximity to the city center, public transportation, schools, shops, and workplaces, as well as quiet and safe neighborhoods and proximity to recreational areas, are also important factors for potential buyers. The most sought-after apartments are 2-3 rooms, ranging from 40 to 70 square meters, which are suitable for both singles and small families. On the other hand, families with children tend to look for larger apartments, above 70 square meters, with a minimum of three rooms.