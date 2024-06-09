Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Remont zabytkowej kamienicy przy ul. Żelaznej

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 9 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rozpoczął się remont zabytkowej kamienicy przy ul. Żelaznej 64, który obejmuje odnowienie elewacji oraz odtworzenie oryginalnych ozdób dekoracyjnych. Prace rozpoczęły się od modernizacji fasady od strony podwórka, gdzie przywrócono boniowanie oraz prosty gzyms wieńczący.

Następnie roboty przeniosły się na południową i zachodnią fasadę budynku. Pierwszym etapem było oczyszczenie elewacji z nieprawidłowych napraw oraz usunięcie pozostałości po balkonach. Kolejnym krokiem było nałożenie nowych warstw tynku.

Ciekawostką jest, że brakujące ozdobne elementy fasady są odtwarzane na poddaszu kamienicy. Zachowane oryginalne elementy oraz archiwalne fotografie służą jako wzór do odtworzenia gzymsów i ozdobnych guzów. Detale są wykonywane tradycyjną metodą tynkowania na metalowej konstrukcji i następnie umieszczane na elewacji.

Aktualnie trwa montaż gzymsów oraz nowych wsporników, które umożliwią odtworzenie balkonów. Prace są prowadzone pod nadzorem Biura Stołecznego Konserwatora Zabytków, a zakończenie remontu planowane jest na późną jesień 2025 roku.

Kamienica przy ul. Żelaznej 64 to cenny zabytek z bogatą historią. Została zbudowana pod koniec XIX wieku według projektu Józefa Napoleona Czerwińskiego i odzyskuje teraz swoją pierwotną dekorację. Przez lata budynek pełnił różne funkcje, m.in. był miejscem działalności kina „Cristal” i słynnego baru „Słodycz”. Teraz, dzięki remontowi, zachowa swoje unikalne piękno dla przyszłych pokoleń.

The ongoing renovation of the historic tenement house at Żelazna 64 Street involves the restoration of the facade and the recreation of the original decorative elements. The project began with the modernization of the courtyard facade, where the boning and a simple cornice were restored. The work then progressed to the south and west facades of the building. The first step was to remove incorrect repairs and remnants of balconies, followed by the application of new layers of plaster.

It is interesting to note that the missing decorative elements of the facade are being recreated in the attic of the tenement house. The preserved original elements and archival photographs serve as a template for reproducing the cornices and ornamental bosses. The details are created using the traditional method of plastering on a metal structure and then installed on the facade.

Currently, the installation of cornices and new brackets, which will enable the reconstruction of the balconies, is underway. The work is being carried out under the supervision of the Municipal Monument Conservator’s Office, and the completion of the renovation is planned for late autumn 2025.

The tenement house at Żelazna 64 Street is a valuable monument with a rich history. It was built in the late 19th century according to the design by Józef Napoleon Czerwiński, and it is now reclaiming its original decoration. Over the years, the building has served various functions, including being the location of the „Cristal” cinema and the famous „Słodycz” bar. Now, thanks to the renovation, it will preserve its unique beauty for future generations.

