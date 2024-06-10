Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Analiza zjawiska nadpodaży mieszkań w Łodzi

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych Otodom Analytics, rynek nieruchomości w Polsce nadal zmaga się z problemem nadpodaży mieszkań. Maj 2024 roku był kolejnym miesiącem, w którym liczba mieszkań w ofercie przewyższała liczbę sprzedanych. Jest to niekorzystna tendencja, która prowadzi do dalszego wzrostu oferty na rynku.

Na koniec maja deweloperzy mieli w sprzedaży prawie 47,5 tys. mieszkań w siedmiu największych miastach, co stanowi rekordowy poziom od jesieni 2022 r. W ciągu roku oferta wzrosła o ponad 20%. Jednocześnie sprzedano tylko niespełna 3,2 tys. lokali mieszkalnych. Warto zauważyć, że ostatni raz sprzedaż na poziomie niższym niż 3,5 tys. mieszkań odnotowano na przełomie 2022 i 2023 roku.

Wśród tych siedmiu miast, Łódź przejawia szczególnie niepokojący trend nadpodaży mieszkań. Przez ostatnie dziesięć miesięcy liczba nowych mieszkań przeznaczonych na sprzedaż przewyższała liczbę sprzedanych. W efekcie oferty deweloperów wzrosły z 5 tys. do 8,5 tys. lokali, co czyni Łódź drugim miastem o największej podaży mieszkań w Polsce. To zagrożenie nadpodażą w dłuższym okresie może prowadzić do obniżek cen na tym rynku.

Pozostałe miasta również zmagały się z nadpodażą, choć w nieco mniejszym stopniu. Kraków, mimo wzrostu oferty o 53% od końca września ubiegłego roku, wciąż ma ograniczoną sprzedaż mieszkań. W maju sprzedano zaledwie 378 mieszkań, co stanowi najniższy wynik od słabego sierpnia 2022 r.

Analiza danych pokazała również spadek liczby nowych rezerwacji na mieszkania. W maju zarejestrowano tylko 1861 nowych rezerwacji na siedmiu głównych rynkach, co jest najmniejszą liczbą od blisko 1,5 roku. To sygnał o „stygnącym popycie” i może być wskaźnikiem trudniejszej sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości.

Warto również zaznaczyć, że ceny za metr kwadratowy mieszkań utrzymują się na wysokim poziomie. W maju ceny wzrosły zarówno w porównaniu miesiąc do miesiąca, jak i rok do roku. W największych miastach, takich jak Kraków, Łódź i Warszawa, wzrost wyniósł nawet ponad 20%. Oczekiwane obniżki cen nie są na razie widoczne na rynku nieruchomości.

Analiza sytuacji na rynku deweloperskim w Polsce wskazuje na dalsze wyzwanie związane z nadpodażą mieszkań. W szczególności Łódź staje się miejscem o dużej podaży, przy niewielkiej skali sprzedaży. Deweloperzy muszą dostosować swoje strategie do zmieniających się warunków rynkowych, aby utrzymać zainteresowanie i sprzedaż mieszkań.

According to the latest data from Otodom Analytics, the real estate market in Poland is still struggling with an oversupply of apartments. May 2024 was another month where the number of apartments on offer exceeded the number sold. This unfavorable trend leads to further growth in the market supply.

At the end of May, developers had nearly 47,500 apartments for sale in the seven largest cities, which is a record level since the fall of 2022. Over the course of the year, the supply has increased by over 20%. At the same time, only just under 3,200 residential units were sold. It is worth noting that the last time sales were below 3,500 apartments was at the turn of 2022 and 2023.

Among these seven cities, Łódź exhibits a particularly concerning trend of apartment oversupply. For the past ten months, the number of new apartments for sale has exceeded the number sold. As a result, developer offers have increased from 5,000 to 8,500 units, making Łódź the city with the second-highest supply of apartments in Poland. This oversupply threat in the long run can lead to price reductions in this market.

The other cities also struggled with oversupply, although to a slightly lesser extent. Kraków, despite a 53% increase in supply since the end of September last year, still has limited sales of apartments. In May, only 378 apartments were sold, which is the lowest result since a weak August 2022.

Data analysis also showed a decrease in the number of new reservations for apartments. In May, only 1,861 new reservations were registered on the seven main markets, which is the lowest number in almost 1.5 years. This is a signal of „cooling demand” and may be an indicator of a more challenging situation in the real estate market.

It is also worth noting that prices per square meter of apartments remain at a high level. In May, prices increased both on a month-to-month and year-on-year basis. In the largest cities such as Kraków, Łódź, and Warsaw, the increase exceeded 20%. Expected price reductions are not yet visible in the real estate market.

The analysis of the situation in the Polish development market indicates further challenges related to apartment oversupply. In particular, Łódź is becoming a place with high supply and low sales volume. Developers must adapt their strategies to changing market conditions in order to maintain interest and sales of apartments.