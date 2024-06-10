Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Gospodarz Airbnb złożył skargę o eksmisję gości po wygaśnięciu umowy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Gospodarz Airbnb w Durham, Karolina Północna, zdecydował się złożyć skargę sądową wobec lokatorów, którzy odrzucili prośbę o opuszczenie nieruchomości po wygaśnięciu umowy najmu. Chociaż gościom zaoferowano możliwość płacenia miesięcznego czynszu do maja 2024 roku, odmówili oni opuszczenia kondominium po zakończeniu umowy.

Farzana Rahman, gospodarz nieruchomości, powiedziała lokalnej stacji ABC, że sprzątaczka zauważyła obecność najemców w środku nieruchomości, choć umowa się skończyła. W odpowiedzi na tę sytuację Rahman zwróciła się do lokalnego oddziału policji o interwencję. Funkcjonariusze rozmawiali z jednym z mężczyzn obecnych w nieruchomości, jednak ten odmówił opuszczenia mieszkania.

Rahman złożyła skargę do Airbnb, ale nie otrzymała od nich żadnej informacji na temat gości. Firma doradziła jej skierowanie skargi do władz lokalnych, aby zmusić lokatorów do opuszczenia nieruchomości. Gospodarz był również niezdolny do wejścia na własność, aby ocenić ewentualne szkody. Zaznaczyła jednak, że odczuła silną woń tytoniu i marihuany, stojąc na korytarzu przed nieruchomością.

Obecna sytuacja negatywnie wpłynęła na zdolność Raman do przyjmowania przyszłych gości. W skardze do sądu zażądała ona eksmisji lokatorów, zwrotu należnych jej kwot oraz codziennego czynszu najmu aż do wydania ostatecznego wyroku wraz z odsetkami i kosztami sądowymi.

Sytuacje takie, w których goście odmawiają opuszczenia nieruchomości, zdarzają się bardzo rzadko, ale Airbnb obiecuje pomóc w rozwiązaniu problemu z gościem w takiej sytuacji. Firma zaleca również właścicielom wynajmującym przez jej platformę rozważenie podpisania umowy najmu, która określi warunki pobytu i zasady obowiązujące w nieruchomości. Przepisy eksmisyjne różnią się w zależności od jurysdykcji, dlatego zawsze warto zapoznać się z lokalnymi przepisami.

The incident described in the article highlights a growing issue in the vacation rental industry, particularly with platforms like Airbnb. While incidents where guests refuse to vacate a property are rare, they can have significant implications for the hosts. It is crucial for hosts to understand the industry, market forecasts, and the potential challenges associated with their properties.

The vacation rental industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. According to Statista, the revenue in the vacation rentals segment is projected to reach US$18,291 million in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% between 2021 and 2025. This can be attributed to the increasing popularity of alternative accommodations among travelers seeking unique experiences.

However, incidents like the one discussed in the article can have a negative impact on the industry. The reluctance of guests to vacate rental properties can lead to financial losses for hosts and damage to their reputation. It is essential for hosts to be aware of their rights and the legal framework surrounding vacation rentals in their area.

In light of such situations, Airbnb acknowledges the need for assistance in resolving guest-related issues. The company advises hosts to consider implementing comprehensive rental agreements that outline terms and conditions of the stay and the rules governing the property. By clearly establishing expectations, hosts can protect themselves and their properties.

Additionally, hosts should familiarize themselves with local eviction laws and regulations. The process of eviction varies in different jurisdictions, and hosts should be aware of the procedures and rights available to them. Seeking legal advice or guidance can help hosts navigate such situations effectively.

It is worth noting that incidents like the one highlighted in the article are relatively rare; most guests comply with rental agreements and leave the property as scheduled. Nonetheless, staying informed about industry trends, market forecasts, and potential challenges can help hosts mitigate risks in the vacation rental business.