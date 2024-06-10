Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Prajo wynajmuje magazyn w Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Panattoni poinformowało o pozyskaniu kolejnego najemcy dla Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV – firmę Prajo. W wyniku tej transakcji, pierwsza hala obiektu została w pełni skomercjalizowana. Prajo, właściciel marek KINGHoff, Klausberg i Kassel, wynajął 8850 m kwadratowych powierzchni pod swój nowy magazyn.

Decyzja Prajo o wyborze Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV wynikała z długotrwałych poszukiwań odpowiedniego miejsca, które spełniałoby ich oczekiwania techniczne i lokalizacyjne. Inwestycja ta pozwoli im na optymalizację procesów logistycznych oraz lepsze dostosowanie oferty do potrzeb klientów. Prakash Rekhani, szef i właściciel Prajo, wyraził zadowolenie z wyboru oświadczając, że Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV spełnia ich wymagania pod każdym względem.

Michał Samborski, szef rozwoju w Panattoni, podkreślił, że transakcja z Prajo oznacza pełną komercjalizację pierwszej hali w nadarzyńskim parku oraz rozpoczęcie kolejnego etapu. Firma jest gotowa do spekulacyjnego rozpoczęcia budowy drugiej hali na tej doskonałej lokalizacji, co zapewnia najemcom ogromne możliwości działania na rynku warszawskim.

Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV, który znajduje się w podwarszawskim Nadarzynie, jest planowany na blisko 100 000 m kwadratowych powierzchni. Pierwszy z dwóch budynków, o powierzchni 50 000 m kwadratowych, został już ukończony.

Pozyskanie Prajo jako najemcy dla Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV potwierdza atrakcyjność i użyteczność tego inwestycyjnego kompleksu. Ten nowy magazyn będzie służył Prajo do obsługi marek KINGHoff, Klausberg i Kassel, umożliwiając klientom jeszcze lepsze korzystanie z ich produktów. Przy wzrastającym zainteresowaniu rynkiem logistycznym, kolejne etapy rozwoju kompleksu będą rzutować na rozwój całej okolicy.

The Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV is a significant investment complex located in Nadarzyn, a suburb near Warsaw. The park is planned to have nearly 100,000 square meters of space, with the first building already completed, offering 50,000 square meters of space.

The recent acquisition of Prajo as a tenant for Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV highlights the attractiveness and utility of this investment complex. Prajo, the owner of brands KINGHoff, Klausberg, and Kassel, has leased 8,850 square meters of space for their new warehouse. Prajo’s decision to choose this location was based on extensive search for a place that meets their technical and location requirements. The investment allows them to optimize their logistic processes and better tailor their offerings to meet the needs of their customers. Prakash Rekhani, the head and owner of Prajo, expressed satisfaction with the choice, stating that Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV fulfills all their requirements.

This transaction marks the full commercialization of the first hall in the Nadarzyn park and signals the start of the next phase. Michał Samborski, the head of development at Panattoni, emphasized that the company is ready to speculatively begin construction of the second hall at this excellent location, providing tenants with enormous market opportunities in Warsaw.

With the increasing interest in the logistics market, the further development stages of the complex will have a positive impact on the growth of the entire area.

As for the industry outlook, the logistics and warehousing market in Poland has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. With Poland’s strategic location at the crossroads of major transport routes in Europe, it has become an attractive destination for companies to establish their logistics operations. The demand for modern and efficient warehouse spaces is expected to continue increasing, driven by e-commerce growth, supply chain optimization, and the need for faster and more flexible distribution networks.

According to market forecasts, the logistics market in Poland is expected to maintain its positive momentum. The demand for warehouse space is projected to rise, particularly in key locations such as Warsaw and its surrounding areas, as well as other major cities in the country. Factors contributing to this growth include the ongoing expansion of e-commerce, the growing importance of last-mile delivery services, and the increasing need for advanced supply chain solutions.

Industry issues related to logistics and warehousing in Poland include infrastructure challenges, such as traffic congestion and limited capacity at transportation hubs, which can impact the efficiency of operations. There is also a need for skilled labor to meet the increasing demand for logistics services.

For more information on the Panattoni Park Warsaw South IV and the Polish logistics industry, you can visit the main domain of Panattoni at www.panattoni.com.