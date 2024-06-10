Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przestój na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce: czy to koniec gwałtownego wzrostu cen?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Już nie od 6 do 10 proc., a od 3 do ponad 7 proc. w ujęciu kwartalnym rosną przeciętne kwoty płacone za mieszkania w Polsce – wynika z danych Bankier.pl. Jeszcze niedawno wydawało się, że rynek nieruchomości w kraju przeżywa najsilniejszą falę podwyżek od wielu lat. Jednak ostatnie dane sugerują, że tempo wzrostu cen może zwalniać.

Analizując ceny transakcyjne mieszkań w różnych dużych miastach Polski, można zauważyć pewne zróżnicowanie. W Warszawie, Krakowie, Wrocławiu, Łodzi, Poznaniu i Gdańsku ceny transakcyjne odnotowały wzrost przekraczający 20 proc. w ujęciu rocznym. Szczególnie dotyczyło to najmniejszych mieszkań o powierzchni poniżej 35 mkw. Na przykład, cena kawalerki w Warszawie w pierwszym kwartale 2024 r. wynosiła średnio 15 845 zł/mkw., co oznaczało wzrost o 25 proc. w porównaniu z rokiem wcześnie i o blisko 3,2 tys. zł/mkw. więcej.

Jednak nie we wszystkich miastach obserwuje się tak dynamiczny wzrost cen. W Krakowie w ujęciu kwartalnym cena transakcyjna wzrosła o 7,7 proc., a średnia cena za metr kwadratowy wynosiła 14 391 zł. Natomiast większe mieszkania o powierzchni od 35 do 60 mkw. odnotowały wzrost w granicach 3-6 proc.

Czynnikiem wpływającym na spowolnienie wzrostu cen jest zmniejszony popyt oraz słabnąca akcja kredytowa po zakończeniu programu dopłat „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.”. Jednak na horyzoncie widać już nowy program dopłat do kredytów mieszkaniowych, jakim jest „Mieszkanie na start”. Mimo to, wprowadzenie limitów cenowych może mieć wpływ na dalszy rozwój rynku.

Czy to oznacza, że wzrost cen nieruchomości w Polsce zwolni? Czas pokaże, jak sytuacja się rozwija, jednak obecne dane sugerują, że dynamiczne podwyżki mogą powoli ustępować miejsca stabilizacji na rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing a strong wave of price increases in recent years. However, recent data suggests that the pace of price growth may be slowing down. According to Bankier.pl, average prices for properties in Poland are now growing at a rate of 3 to over 7 percent on a quarterly basis.

Analyzing transaction prices for apartments in various major cities in Poland, some variations can be observed. In Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, Lodz, Poznan, and Gdansk, transaction prices have increased by over 20 percent on an annual basis. This trend is particularly evident for the smallest apartments, with an area below 35 square meters. For example, the average price for a studio apartment in Warsaw in the first quarter of 2024 was 15,845 PLN per square meter, which represents a 25 percent increase compared to the previous year, or nearly 3,200 PLN per square meter more.

However, not all cities are experiencing such dynamic price increases. In Krakow, for example, the quarterly transaction price increased by 7.7 percent, with an average price of 14,391 PLN per square meter for properties. Larger apartments, ranging from 35 to 60 square meters, recorded growth rates in the range of 3 to 6 percent.

One factor contributing to the slowdown in price growth is reduced demand and declining credit activity after the end of the „Secure 2 percent Credit” subsidy program. However, a new subsidy program called „Housing to Start” is already on the horizon. Despite this, the introduction of price limits could have an impact on the further development of the market.

Does this mean that the growth of property prices in Poland will slow down? Only time will tell how the situation unfolds, but current data suggests that dynamic increases may gradually give way to market stabilization in the real estate sector.

