Sprzedaż mieszkań w Polsce: Jakie lokale są bardziej opłacalne do inwestowania?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych, sprzedaż nowych mieszkań w Polsce drastycznie spadła. W maju odnotowano spadek sprzedaży o 10% w ujęciu miesięcznym i aż o 20% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Liczba rezerwacji również znacząco zmniejszyła się o 22%.

Głównym powodem tego kryzysu jest zamieszanie w rządzie dotyczące dopłat do kredytów, które nie uzyskało poparcia ze strony Lewicy i Polski 2050. Perspektywy dla deweloperów stają się coraz bardziej pesymistyczne, a 22% z nich spodziewa się dalszego spadku sprzedaży. Wzrost cen również nie jest optymistycznie oceniany – tylko 27% deweloperów spodziewa się wzrostów, w porównaniu do 45% w kwietniu.

Jednakże, pomimo trudności na rynku, istnieją pewne lokalne, które są bardziej opłacalne do inwestowania. Według danych Otodom Analytics, stopa zwrotu z inwestycji w mniejsze mieszkania, takie jak kawalerki, jest znacząco niższa niż w przypadku większych mieszkań. Średnia stopa zwrotu dla małych mieszkań wynosi 5,37%, podczas gdy dla lokali powyżej 90 m² jest to 6,47%.

Analiza pokazuje również, że inwestycje w mieszkania o powierzchni 60-89 m² są bardziej opłacalne, z przeciętną stopą zwrotu na poziomie 5,74%. Mieszkania mniejsze niż 40 m² oferują podobną stopę zwrotu co lokale o powierzchni 40-59 m², wynoszącą 5,31%.

Podsumowując, mimo trudności na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce, istnieją nadal lokalne, które mogą być atrakcyjne dla inwestorów. Wybór odpowiedniej powierzchni mieszkania jest kluczowy, aby osiągnąć jak największą stopę zwrotu z inwestycji.

According to the latest data, the sales of new apartments in Poland have drastically declined. In May, there was a 10% monthly drop in sales and a whopping 20% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of reservations has also significantly decreased by 22%.

The main reason for this crisis is the confusion in the government regarding subsidies for loans, which did not receive support from the Left and Poland 2050 parties. Prospects for developers are becoming increasingly pessimistic, with 22% of them expecting further sales decline. Price increases are also not being optimistically assessed, with only 27% of developers expecting growth, compared to 45% in April.

However, despite the challenges in the market, there are certain localities that are more profitable for investment. According to Otodom Analytics data, the return on investment for smaller apartments, such as studios, is significantly lower compared to larger apartments. The average return rate for small apartments is 5.37%, while for properties above 90 m², it is 6.47%.

The analysis also shows that investments in apartments ranging from 60-89 m² are more profitable, with an average return rate of 5.74%. Apartments smaller than 40 m² offer a similar return rate to properties ranging from 40-59 m², amounting to 5.31%.

In summary, despite the difficulties in the real estate market in Poland, there are still localities that can be attractive to investors. The choice of the right apartment size is crucial to achieve the highest return on investment.

