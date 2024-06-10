Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Szybki rozwój priv-academików zaspokaja rosnący popyt studentów w Polsce

10 czerwca, 2024

W Polsce panuje ogromny niedobór miejsc w akademikach w porównaniu do liczby studentów. Według raportu Knight Frank „Prywatne akademiki w Polsce”, ogólny wskaźnik dostępności wynosi jedynie 9,4 proc., co jest znacznie niższym odsetkiem niż w innych krajach Europy Zachodniej. Dlatego rozwija się rynek prywatnych akademików, a ich liczba stale wzrasta.

Obecnie w Polsce istnieje łącznie około 14 500 łóżek w prywatnych akademikach, jednak większość miejsc noclegowych należy do publicznych i niepublicznych uczelni wyższych. Prywatne akademiki stanowią tylko około 13 proc. całkowitej liczby domów studenckich.

Kraków jest liderem pod względem prywatnych akademików, posiadając 3,4 tys. łóżek, czyli 23 proc. dostępnych miejsc w kraju. Wrocław i Łódź również mają duże zasoby prywatnych akademików, z odpowiednio 2,8 tys. i 2,5 tys. łóżek. Zdziwić może, że Warszawa, największe miasto ze względu na liczbę studentów, zajmuje dopiero czwarte miejsce, dysponując około 1,7 tys. łóżek dla studentów.

Największymi graczami na rynku prywatnych akademików są Student Depot z 9 obiektami i łączną liczbą 4,2 tys. łóżek oraz Base Camp, należący do Xior Student Housing, z ponad 2,8 tys. łóżek. Na rynku działa także kilka innych istotnych firm, takich jak Milestone, Livinn X, Shed Living, Collegia, Start Park i Zeitraum Student Housing.

Pomimo tego, że popyt na miejsca w akademikach rośnie, oferta nadal nie jest w stanie zaspokoić zapotrzebowania. Na jedno miejsce w akademiku przypada obecnie aż 11 studentów, a w prywatnych akademikach nawet 84. Z tego powodu rynek prywatnych akademików w Polsce ma ogromny potencjał rozwoju.

Co do czynszów, ceny wynajmu w prywatnych akademikach są bardzo zróżnicowane i zależne od wielu czynników, takich jak standard, lokalizacja czy dostęp do dodatkowych usług. Najtańszymi opcjami są Łódź i Lublin, natomiast Kraków, Wrocław i Warszawa oferują najdroższe miejsca.

Rynek prywatnych akademików wciąż jest rozwijający się i nadal znajduje się we wczesnej fazie. Jednak transakcje inwestycyjne związane z tą klasą aktywów zaczynają nabierać tempa. Największą transakcją do tej pory było przejęcie przez Xior Student Housing trzech domów studenckich Base Camp. W Polsce jednak ciągle jest dużo miejsca na rozwój i inwestycje w prywatne akademiki.

