Warsaw Trade Tower: Symbol Warszawy przez 25 lat

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Warsaw Trade Tower, jedna z ikon Warszawy, obchodzi swoje 25-lecie. Biurowiec, który wznosi się na 208 metrów, nadal jest jednym z najnowocześniejszych budynków w Polsce, spełniającym wymagania najemców i przyciągającym uwagę swoją imponującą architekturą.

Konstrukcja Warsaw Trade Tower powstała w latach 1997-1999 przez koreański koncern Daewoo. Projekt został stworzony we współpracy polskich i amerykańskich architektów, którzy zastosowali zasady „szkoły chicagowskiej”. Budynek składa się z dwóch części – niższej, sześciokondygnacyjnej, nawiązującej do przedwojennej zabudowy Warszawy, oraz 42-kondygnacyjnej wieży.

W ostatnich latach biurowiec przeszedł modernizację, która pozwoliła mu utrzymać dawny blask i dostosować się do współczesnych standardów. Elewacja została odnowiona, lobby zostało przebudowane, a wnętrza ozdobione imponującymi żyrandolami. Dodatkowo, budynek został objęty nowoczesnym systemem zarządzania opartym na sztucznej inteligencji.

Warsaw Trade Tower, będący częścią portfolio Globalworth Poland, nadal jest popularnym miejscem dla wielu renomowanych firm, takich jak UNIQA, MSD, American Express i inne. Biurowiec oferuje swoim najemcom nie tylko wysoki poziom jakości i estetyki, ale także ekologiczne rozwiązania takie jak korzystanie z energii odnawialnej i infrastruktura dla rowerzystów.

Po 25 latach istnienia, Warsaw Trade Tower wciąż pozostaje symbolem Warszawy i doskonałym przykładem długotrwałego sukcesu na rynku biurowym. Z nieustanną modernizacją i dbałością o jakość, biurowiec jest gotowy na kolejne ćwierćwiecze.

The Warsaw Trade Tower is a prominent landmark in Warsaw, celebrating its 25th anniversary. This 208-meter tall office building remains one of the most modern and architecturally impressive structures in Poland, catering to the needs of tenants and capturing attention with its stunning design.

Constructed between 1997 and 1999 by the Korean conglomerate Daewoo, the Warsaw Trade Tower project was a collaboration between Polish and American architects who incorporated the principles of the „Chicago School” of architecture. The building consists of two parts – a lower, six-story section that pays homage to pre-war Warsaw architecture, and a 42-story tower.

In recent years, the office building has undergone a modernization process, allowing it to maintain its former glory and adapt to contemporary standards. The facade has been renovated, the lobby has been redesigned, and the interiors have been adorned with impressive chandeliers. Additionally, the building has been equipped with a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-based management system.

As part of Globalworth Poland’s portfolio, the Warsaw Trade Tower continues to be a popular choice for numerous renowned companies such as UNIQA, MSD, American Express, and others. The office building not only offers high-quality and aesthetically pleasing spaces but also incorporates eco-friendly solutions such as the use of renewable energy and infrastructure for cyclists.

After 25 years of existence, the Warsaw Trade Tower remains a symbol of Warsaw and serves as a prime example of long-term success in the office market. With continuous modernization and a commitment to quality, the building is prepared for the next quarter-century.

