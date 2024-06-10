Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wojsko sprzedaje nieruchomości. Znajdź wymarzone mieszkanie lub domek za przystępną cenę!

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Agencja Mienia Wojskowego (AMW) to znaczący gracz na polskim rynku nieruchomości, który oferuje różnorodne obiekty do sprzedaży i wynajmu. Wśród nich znajdują się nie tylko tereny i działki, ale również mieszkania i domy. Oferty AMW są dostępne w całym kraju, co czyni je atrakcyjnymi dla szerokiego grona zainteresowanych.

Oferta AMW jest niezwykle zróżnicowana, obejmująca zarówno duże miasta, jak i mniejsze miejscowości. To daje potencjalnym nabywcom możliwość znalezienia nieruchomości, która w pełni odpowiada ich indywidualnym potrzebom i oczekiwaniom.

Ceny oferowanych przez AMW nieruchomości są atrakcyjne, a ich lokalizacja często ma unikalny charakter i historyczne znaczenie. To przyciąga licznych zainteresowanych, którzy doceniają możliwość nabycia nieruchomości pochodzących z wojskowego zasobu.

Proces zakupu nieruchomości od AMW jest przejrzysty i stosunkowo prosty dzięki zastosowaniu formy przetargu ustnego nieograniczonego. To oznacza, że nie ma ograniczeń co do liczby osób, które mogą brać udział w licytacji, co zwiększa szanse na znalezienie nabywcy dla każdej z ofert.

Zakup nieruchomości od AMW jest regulowany przepisami prawa dotyczącymi gospodarki nieruchomościami oraz sprzedaży lokali mieszkalnych. W szczególności dotyczy to ustawy z dnia 21 sierpnia 1997 r. o gospodarce nieruchomościami oraz rozporządzenia Rady Ministrów z dnia 14 września 2004 r. w sprawie sposobu i trybu przeprowadzania przetargów oraz rokowań na zbycie nieruchomości.

Jeśli szukasz swojego wymarzonego mieszkania lub domku w atrakcyjnej cenie, sprawdź oferty AMW. To doskonała okazja do znalezienia nieruchomości, która spełni wszystkie Twoje oczekiwania. Odwiedź stronę internetową AMW, by zapoznać się z aktualnymi ofertami. Nie przegap szansy na własne cztery kąty!

Agencja Mienia Wojskowego (AMW) is a significant player in the Polish real estate market, offering a diverse range of properties for sale and rent. Their offerings include not only land and plots but also apartments and houses. The AMW offers are available nationwide, making them attractive to a wide range of interested parties.

The AMW portfolio is incredibly diverse, encompassing both large cities and smaller towns. This gives potential buyers the opportunity to find a property that fully meets their individual needs and expectations.

The prices of the properties offered by AMW are attractive, and their location often has a unique character and historical significance. This attracts numerous interested parties who appreciate the opportunity to acquire properties from military assets.

The process of purchasing a property from AMW is transparent and relatively simple thanks to the use of the unlimited oral tender form. This means that there are no restrictions on the number of people who can participate in the auction, increasing the chances of finding a buyer for each offer.

The purchase of properties from AMW is regulated by laws concerning real estate management and the sale of residential premises. In particular, this applies to the Act of 21st August 1997 on Real Estate Management and the Regulation of the Council of Ministers of 14th September 2004 on the method and procedure for conducting tenders and negotiations for the sale of properties.

If you are looking for your dream apartment or cottage at an attractive price, check out the AMW offers. It is an excellent opportunity to find a property that meets all your expectations. Visit the AMW website to browse through the current offerings. Don’t miss the chance to have your own four walls!

