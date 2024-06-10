Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zadłużenie firm budowlanych wzrosło o 10%

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek budowlany w Polsce stoi w obliczu rosnącego zadłużenia firm z branży. Według danych Krajowego Rejestru Długów (KRD), łączna kwota zadłużenia wynosi 1,55 mld zł, co stanowi wzrost o prawie 10% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Wśród 45 tysięcy dłużników, aż 68% stanowią mikrofirmy.

Zadłużenie w branży budowlanej to problem głównie dla małych firm, które nie są w stanie spłacić swoich zobowiązań. Wzrost zadłużenia można przypisać również zwiększeniu ilości mikrofirm na rynku, które generują większość zadłużenia notowanego w KRD.

Ankieta przeprowadzona przez ING Bank Śląski wskazała główne trudności w procesie termomodernizacji domu, które wpływają na zadłużenie firm budowlanych. Wysokie koszty i trudności w zebraniu środków finansowych to jedne z najczęstszych problemów, z którymi borykają się przedsiębiorcy. Ponadto, brak pewności co do opłacalności takiego przedsięwzięcia oraz trudności w wyborze wykonawcy i brak dostępności firm budowlanych również wpływają na rosnące zadłużenie.

Zadłużenie firm budowlanych jest zatem poważnym problemem dla całej branży. W obliczu trudności finansowych, małe firmy muszą szukać nowych rozwiązań i strategii, aby utrzymać się na rynku. Konieczne jest wsparcie i pomoc ze strony instytucji finansowych oraz rządu, aby zminimalizować negatywne skutki zadłużenia dla całej branży budowlanej. Tylko w ten sposób można zapewnić stabilność i rozwój sektora budowlanego w Polsce.

