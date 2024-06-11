Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

PIT i rozliczenia po rozwodzie – Nie zawsze konieczność spłaty

Rozwód to zazwyczaj trudne doświadczenie, a porozwodowe rozliczenia mogą być jeszcze bardziej skomplikowane. Często do tego dochodzi jeszcze kwestia podatkowa. Na szczęście, Naczelny Sąd Administracyjny wydał wyrok, który potwierdza, że nie zawsze fiskus może liczyć na swoją część.

Sprawa dotyczyła kobiety po rozwodzie, która chciała dowiedzieć się, jakie będą skutki podatkowe jej rozliczenia z byłym mężem. Wniosek o interpretację podatkową został złożony w związku z tym, że w lipcu 2017 roku została obdarowana przez byłego męża udziałem w nieruchomości. Małżonkowie mieli rozdzielność majątkową, dlatego ten prezent nie był opodatkowany.

Jednak rok po tym wydarzeniu doszło do rozwodu, a na koniec 2018 roku byli małżonkowie postanowili zlikwidować współwłasność nieruchomości, którą wcześniej kobieta otrzymała w darowiźnie. Były mąż zobowiązał się spłacić jej połowę wartości nieruchomości, czyli 100 tysięcy złotych. Kobieta zastanawiała się, czy będzie musiała zapłacić podatek od tej kwoty, mimo że nie minęło jeszcze 5 lat od nabycia udziału w nieruchomości.

Naczelny Sąd Administracyjny stwierdził, że w tym przypadku nie powstaje dla kobiety żaden przychód, nawet jeśli współwłasność nieruchomości została zniesiona przed upływem 5-letniego okresu. Jest to zgodne z przepisami ustawy o podatku dochodowym od osób fizycznych.

Ten wyrok jest ważny, ponieważ daje jasne wskazówki dla osób po rozwodzie, które dokonują rozliczeń majątkowych z byłymi małżonkami. Ważne jest, aby upewnić się, że zgodnie z prawem podatkowym nie będzie konieczności odprowadzenia podatku od tych rozliczeń.

