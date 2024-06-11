Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Fundacja Copper Shores Community Health Foundation nabywa grunt dla zwiększenia wsparcia dla społeczności

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 11 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Fundacja Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF) niedawno zakupiła działkę w Hancock, Michigan, w celu realizacji swojej misji polegającej na wpływaniu na zdrowszą społeczność poprzez zwiększoną filantropię i współpracę. Nabyta nieruchomość, która obejmuje budynek oraz przyległe tereny, ma znaczący potencjał dla dodatkowych biur i programów fundacji.

Prezes i dyrektor generalny Copper Shores, Kevin Store, wyraził swoje zadowolenie z finalizacji transferu nieruchomości od partnera społecznego, portageowego Systemu Opieki Zdrowotnej UP. Wyraził także uznanie dla darowizny jako ogromnego dowodu wsparcia. CSCHF planuje ocenić nieruchomość pod kątem dalszego rozwoju swojego programu „Posiłki na kółkach” oraz innych programów, które mogą zostać dodane na niezamieszkanej przestrzeni.

Fundacja podkreśliła, że wymagane będą poważne renowacje, w tym modernizacje zgodnie z wymaganiami ADA (Amerykańskiego Aktu o Niepełnosprawności) oraz przepisami przeciwpżarowymi. Doradcy z firmy OHM zostali zatrudnieni, aby wspomóc Copper Shores w podejmowaniu decyzji dotyczących przyszłości programów i dotarcia do społeczności, której fundacja służy.

Dyrektor programu „Posiłki na kółkach”, Kathleen Harter, wyraziła entuzjazm związany z planowanymi zmianami na nabytym terenie. Poprawki w budynku pozwolą poprawić efektywność działania programu, ograniczyć koszty i skoncentrować się na dostarczaniu lokalnych i zdrowych opcji żywieniowych dla seniorów.

Copper Shores Community Health Foundation podkreśliła, że nabyta nieruchomość, wcześniej zajmowana przez gabinety lekarskie, odegrała również ważną rolę w reagowaniu na pandemię COVID-19. UPHS – Portage, partner społecznościowy fundacji, z zadowoleniem ułatwił transfer, uznając, że nieruchomość doskonale odpowiada potrzebom Copper Shores i ma potencjał zwiększenia ich zasięgu i wpływu na społeczność.

Fundacja jest podekscytowana możliwościami, jakie nowa nieruchomość otwiera przed nimi i zapowiada rozwój planów dotyczących przyszłego wykorzystania tego miejsca w służbie społeczności. TV6 będzie śledzić tę historię i dostarczać aktualizacje, gdy informacje będą dostępne.

Więcej informacji o Fundacji Zdrowia Społecznego Copper Shores można znaleźć na stronie internetowej coppershores.org.

Fundacja Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF) recently purchased a property in Hancock, Michigan, to further its mission of promoting a healthier community through increased philanthropy and collaboration. The acquired property, which includes a building and adjacent land, has significant potential for additional offices and foundation programs.

CSCHF President and CEO, Kevin Store, expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the property transfer from social partner, UPHS – Portage Health System. He also acknowledged the donation as a tremendous show of support. CSCHF plans to assess the property for further development of its „Meals on Wheels” program and other programs that may be added in the unused space.

The foundation emphasized that significant renovations will be required, including updates to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and fire safety regulations. Advisors from the OHM firm have been hired to assist Copper Shores in making decisions regarding the future of programs and reaching out to the community it serves.

Program Director of „Meals on Wheels,” Kathleen Harter, expressed enthusiasm for the planned changes to the acquired property. Building improvements will enhance the program’s efficiency, reduce costs, and focus on providing local and healthy nutrition options for seniors.

Copper Shores Community Health Foundation highlighted that the acquired property, previously occupied by medical offices, also played a significant role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. UPHS – Portage, a community partner of the foundation, facilitated the transfer, recognizing that the property aligns well with Copper Shores’ needs and has the potential to increase their reach and impact on the community.

The foundation is excited about the possibilities the new property opens up for them and announces plans to expand on the future use of this space in community service. TV6 will be following this story and providing updates as information becomes available.

For more information about the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation, visit their website at coppershores.org.