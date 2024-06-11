Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe regulacje dotyczące opodatkowania garaży wielostanowiskowych w budynkach mieszkalnych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 11 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wydanie projektu ustawy o zmianie ustawy o podatku rolnym, ustawy o podatkach i opłatach lokalnych, ustawy o podatku leśnym oraz ustawy o opłacie skarbowej przez Radę Ministrów 11 czerwca 2024 r. przyniosło szereg nowych propozycji dotyczących opodatkowania garaży wielostanowiskowych w budynkach mieszkalnych.

W obecnie obowiązujących przepisach podatkowych, garaże wielostanowiskowe będące odrębnymi nieruchomościami lokalowymi są traktowane inaczej niż garaże niewyodrębnione prawnie, stanowiące element nieruchomości wspólnej. Właściciele miejsc postojowych w garażach wielostanowiskowych opłacają wyższy podatek od nieruchomości niż osoby korzystające z miejsca postojowego w hali garażowej w budynku mieszkalnym.

Aby ujednolicić zasady opodatkowania garaży wielostanowiskowych w budynkach mieszkalnych, Minister Finansów zaproponował wprowadzenie nowelizacji, która uzna garaż wielostanowiskowy za część mieszkalną budynku. W rezultacie, opodatkowanie wyodrębnionych garaży wielostanowiskowych zostanie określone na podstawie stawki podatku od nieruchomości przewidzianej dla budynków mieszkalnych.

Projekt ustawy przewiduje również obowiązek złożenia informacji o nieruchomościach i obiektach budowlanych przez współwłaścicieli garaży wielostanowiskowych w budynkach mieszkalnych w 2025 r. Ta nowa regulacja ma na celu umożliwienie organom podatkowym pozyskanie danych dotyczących powierzchni i wartości tych nieruchomości.

Wprowadzenie tych nowych regulacji ma na celu zwiększenie klarowności przepisów podatkowych dotyczących opodatkowania garaży wielostanowiskowych w budynkach mieszkalnych oraz zapewnienie równego traktowania właścicieli miejsc postojowych. Projektem ustawy Ministerstwo Finansów dąży do wprowadzenia zmian, które będą służyły utrzymaniu stabilnego systemu opodatkowania nieruchomości.

The proposed amendment to the tax law regarding multi-space garages in residential buildings by the Council of Ministers on June 11, 2024, brings several new proposals regarding the taxation of these garages.

Currently, the tax regulations treat multi-space garages that are separate local properties differently from legally separate garages that are part of a common property. Owners of parking spaces in multi-space garages pay higher property taxes than those using a parking space in the garage of a residential building.

To standardize the taxation rules for multi-space garages in residential buildings, the Minister of Finance has proposed an amendment that would consider multi-space garages as part of the residential building. As a result, the taxation of separate multi-space garages would be determined based on the property tax rate applicable to residential buildings.

The draft law also includes a requirement for co-owners of multi-space garages in residential buildings to submit information about the properties and buildings in 2025. This new regulation aims to enable tax authorities to obtain data on the area and value of these properties.

The introduction of these new regulations aims to increase clarity in the tax laws concerning the taxation of multi-space garages in residential buildings and ensure equal treatment of parking space owners. The Ministry of Finance’s goal with this bill is to introduce changes that will maintain a stable property tax system.

In terms of the industry, the proposed amendment has implications for the real estate and property tax sectors. It seeks to address the inconsistencies in taxation between different types of garages within residential buildings and ensure fair treatment for all owners of parking spaces. The changes could potentially affect the market dynamics for multi-space garages, as owners may reassess the financial implications of owning such spaces.

Market forecasts related to this industry or product are not explicitly mentioned in the article.

