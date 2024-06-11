Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ochrona kupujących mieszkania: Nowe przepisy dotyczące umów deweloperskich

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 11 czerwca, 2024

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. According to market forecasts, this trend is expected to continue, driven by factors such as low interest rates, urbanization, and a growing middle class. The demand for new residential properties has been particularly high, leading to an increase in the number of real estate developments and the involvement of developers in the market.

However, this growth has also raised concerns about the protection of buyers’ rights and investments. In the past, cases of developers going bankrupt and buyers losing their savings or not receiving the purchased property have been reported. This has created a lack of confidence in the market and hindered further investment.

To address these concerns, new protective regulations have been introduced, which will come into effect from July 1st. These regulations aim to provide greater protection for buyers purchasing properties from developers. They apply to all purchase agreements made by private individuals and aim to safeguard buyers in the event of a developer’s bankruptcy.

One significant change introduced by these regulations is that all purchase agreements for residential properties will now be covered by the Developers Guarantee Fund. Previously, many development projects were not covered by this fund, leaving buyers unsure about the protection of their investments in the event of a developer’s bankruptcy. With the new regulations, all agreements will be covered, giving buyers greater security.

The main purpose of these regulations is to prevent situations where developers go bankrupt, and buyers lose their savings or do not receive the purchased property. In the event of a developer’s bankruptcy, the new regulations guarantee that buyers will have the option to either receive a refund of their money or have the agreement fulfilled.

This is a crucial step forward in increasing trust in the real estate market. Buyers can now feel more confident in investing in properties, knowing that their rights are fully protected by the law and the institutions responsible for monitoring developers.

These new regulations also have wider implications for the real estate industry in Poland. By increasing regulations and improving access to legal protection, they contribute to the overall growth of trust in the market. This, in turn, enables buyers to make more informed and secure investment decisions, which can further stimulate the market and drive its development.

