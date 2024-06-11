Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ogłoszenie o dzierżawie nieruchomości w Limanowej

Burza przestrzenna w Limanowej! Burmistrz miasta ogłosił, że na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Miasta w Limanowej został zamieszczony wykaz nieruchomości, które są dostępne do dzierżawy. To świetna okazja dla przedsiębiorców poszukujących miejsca na prowadzenie działalności gospodarczej.

Wg informacji zamieszczonych na wykazie, oferta dotyczy części działek ewidencyjnych nr 275/8 obręb 4, znajdujących się w samym centrum Limanowej. Powierzchnia dzierżawionych działek wynosi 15 m2, co wystarcza na postawienie niewielkiego obiektu gospodarczego, takiego jak altana.

To doskonała możliwość dla osób zainteresowanych prowadzeniem działalności handlowej, gastronomicznej lub usługowej. Dzięki dogodnej lokalizacji i atrakcyjnemu położeniu w mieście, dzierżawa tych działek może stanowić dobry krok w rozwoju własnej firmy.

Aby skorzystać z tej okazji, wystarczy zgłosić się do Urzędu Miasta w Limanowej i złożyć oficjalny wniosek o dzierżawę. Następnie wnioskodawca zostanie oceniony pod względem zgodności z wymogami administracyjnymi i finansowymi. Jeżeli spełni wszystkie kryteria, będzie mógł rozpocząć działalność na dzierżawionym terenie.

To ważne ogłoszenie, które może otworzyć drogę do realizacji marzeń o prowadzeniu własnej działalności gospodarczej. Dlatego śpieszcie się – okres, w którym można zgłaszać swoje wnioski, trwa tylko 21 dni! Nie przegapcie tej okazji i skorzystajcie z możliwości, jakie stwarza dzierżawa nieruchomości w Limanowej!

Industry Overview:

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced significant growth in recent years. With a stable economy and favorable investment climate, Poland attracts both domestic and international businesses seeking to establish a presence in the country. This trend is reflected in Limanowa’s decision to lease out properties to entrepreneurs, creating opportunities for economic development in the region.

Market Forecasts:

While specific market forecasts for Limanowa’s real estate leasing sector are not available, broader trends in the Polish market suggest positive growth. The country’s real estate market has been expanding steadily, driven by factors such as urbanization, increasing foreign investments, and a growing middle class. These factors contribute to an optimistic outlook for the industry as a whole.

Issues related to the Industry or Product:

One potential challenge for entrepreneurs leasing properties in Limanowa is competition. With the city’s central location and attractive opportunities, there may be a high demand for the available plots. Therefore, it is essential for interested parties to act quickly and submit comprehensive applications to enhance their chances of succeeding in securing a lease.

In addition, entrepreneurs should carefully consider their business models, market research, and financial planning to ensure the sustainability and profitability of their ventures. Conducting thorough due diligence and seeking professional advice can help mitigate any risks associated with setting up a business in the region.

