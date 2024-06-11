Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Dąbrowie Biskupiej

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 11 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Dąbrowa Biskupia ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż nieruchomości w Radojewicach. Do licytacji trafi budynek niemieszkalny o powierzchni 128,11 m2 oraz budynek gospodarczy o powierzchni 36,30 m2 wraz z przylegającym gruntem. Położone na działce nr 240/1 o powierzchni 0,1285 ha, obiekty te wcześniej pełniły funkcję lokalnego ośrodka zdrowia.

Wycena nieruchomości wynosi 120 000,00 zł, natomiast kwota wadium to 12 000,00 zł. Warunkiem uczestnictwa w przetargu jest wpłacenie wadium do 11.07.2024 r. Przetarg odbędzie się 17.07.2024 r. o godzinie 10:00 w siedzibie Urzędu Gminy w Dąbrowie Biskupiej.

Szczegółowe informacje na temat sprzedaży oraz warunków przetargu dostępne są w Urzędzie Gminy w Dąbrowie Biskupiej, pokój nr 25 lub telefonicznie pod numerem 52 311 70 00 wew. 39. Ogłoszenie o przetargu zostało wywieszone na tablicach ogłoszeń Urzędu Gminy oraz sołectwa Radojewice, a także opublikowane na stronach internetowych Biuletynu Informacji Publicznej Gminy Dąbrowa Biskupia oraz Urzędu Gminy.

Przyjrzyjmy się bliżej tej niecodziennej ofercie sprzedaży nieruchomości w Dąbrowie Biskupiej.

The article discusses a public auction announced by the Mayor’s Office of Dąbrowa Biskupia commune for the sale of properties in Radojewice. The properties up for auction include a non-residential building with an area of 128.11 m2 and an outbuilding with an area of 36.30 m2, along with the adjacent land. Previously, these buildings served as a local health center.

The valuation of the properties is set at 120,000.00 PLN, with a deposit requirement of 12,000.00 PLN. Interested participants must submit the deposit by July 11, 2024, and the auction will take place on July 17, 2024, at 10:00 am at the Dąbrowa Biskupia Commune Office.

Detailed information regarding the sale and auction conditions can be obtained at the Dąbrowa Biskupia Commune Office, room number 25, or by calling 52 311 70 00 ext. 39. The auction announcement has been posted on the notice boards of the Commune Office and the Radojewice village, as well as published on the websites of the Public Information Bulletin of the Dąbrowa Biskupia Commune and the Commune Office.

