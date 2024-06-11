Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zawarcie przez spółkę zależną od Emitenta umowy sprzedaży nieruchomości gruntowej w Krakowie

11 czerwca, 2024

Zarząd ED invest S.A. ogłasza, że spółka zależna od Emitenta – SOEDI5 Sp. z o.o. podpisała umowę sprzedaży niezabudowanej nieruchomości w Krakowie. Przedmiotem sprzedaży są dwie działki gruntu o łącznej powierzchni 3.180 m2, zlokalizowane przy ulicy Nowohuckiej w dzielnicy Podgórze.

Umowa sprzedaży została zawarta między spółką zależną a Q Investments Sp. z o.o. Wartość umowy wynosi 7 500 000 zł netto, z podatkiem VAT w wysokości 23%. Zgodnie z treścią umowy, przeniesienie własności nieruchomości na nabywcę nastąpi najpóźniej do 31 marca 2026 r.

Umowa sprzedaży zawiera wiele warunków, które muszą zostać spełnione przed jej ostatecznym zawarciem. Sprzedający musi dostarczyć m.in. umowę nabycia, wypis z rejestru gruntów, wyrys z mapy ewidencyjnej oraz plan zagospodarowania przestrzennego dla nieruchomości. Musi również przedstawić zaświadczenia dotyczące ewentualnych ograniczeń lub przepisów dotyczących rewitalizacji lub lasów.

Cena sprzedaży, wraz z podatkiem VAT, wynosi 9 225 000 zł. Kupujący zobowiązany jest do zapłaty zaliczki w wysokości 7 995 000 zł. Pozostała część ceny, 1 230 000 zł, będzie musiała zostać uiściona w ciągu 2 dni roboczych od zawarcia umowy.

Nieruchomość, która jest objęta planem zagospodarowania, planuje się zagospodarować pod nowe mieszkania wielorodzinne. Projekt deweloperski jest w fazie koncepcyjnej, a spółka zależna od Emitenta planuje zrealizować 80 mieszkań o powierzchni około 3 800 m2.

Wniosek z powyższych informacji jest taki, że spółka zależna od Emitenta podjęła kroki w celu sprzedaży nieruchomości w strategicznej lokalizacji w Krakowie. Przed finalizacją umowy konieczne jest spełnienie szeregu warunków, aby zapewnić prawidłowość transakcji. Projekt deweloperski ma duży potencjał i może przyczynić się do rozwoju osiedla.

The article discusses the announcement made by the management of ED Invest S.A., stating that their subsidiary, SOEDI5 Sp. z o.o., has signed a sales agreement for an undeveloped property in Krakow. The sale includes two plots of land with a total area of 3,180 square meters, located on Nowohucka Street in the Podgórze district.

The sales agreement was concluded between the subsidiary and Q Investments Sp. z o.o. The value of the agreement is 7,500,000 PLN net, with a 23% VAT tax. According to the terms of the agreement, the transfer of property ownership to the buyer will take place no later than March 31, 2026.

The sales agreement contains several conditions that must be fulfilled before its final conclusion. The seller must provide, among other things, a purchase agreement, an excerpt from the land register, a zoning map, and a spatial development plan for the property. They must also present certificates regarding any restrictions or regulations concerning revitalization or forests.

The selling price, including VAT, amounts to 9,225,000 PLN. The buyer is obligated to pay a deposit of 7,995,000 PLN. The remaining portion of the price, 1,230,000 PLN, must be paid within 2 business days of the agreement being concluded.

The property, which is covered by a development plan, is planned to be developed into new multi-family residential units. The development project is in the conceptual phase, and the subsidiary of the issuer plans to realize 80 apartments with an area of approximately 3,800 square meters.

From the information provided, it can be concluded that the subsidiary of the issuer has taken steps to sell a property in a strategic location in Krakow. Before finalizing the agreement, several conditions must be met to ensure the validity of the transaction. The development project has significant potential and can contribute to the development of the neighborhood.

