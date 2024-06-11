Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w podatkach i opłatach lokalnych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 11 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Finansów planuje wprowadzić zmiany w ustawach dotyczących podatku rolnego, podatków i opłat lokalnych, podatku leśnego oraz opłaty skarbowej. Projekt przepisów ma zostać opracowany przez resort finansów, a rząd ma je przyjąć w trzecim kwartale 2024 roku. Nowe regulacje mają na celu wprowadzenie nowych definicji pojęć „budowla” i „budynek”, eliminując wątpliwości interpretacyjne związane z dotychczas obowiązującymi definicjami. Projekt zakłada także wprowadzenie autonomicznych definicji dla tych pojęć w ustawie o podatkach i opłatach lokalnych. Wraz z wprowadzanymi zmianami, garaże wielostanowiskowe znajdujące się w budynkach mieszkalnych zostaną uznane za część mieszkalną, co spowoduje ich opodatkowanie według stawki podatku od nieruchomości przewidzianej dla budynków mieszkalnych.

Zmiana ta wejdzie w życie od 1 stycznia 2025 roku. Wprowadzenie opodatkowania garaży wielostanowiskowych będzie jednak wiązało się z nowym obowiązkiem dla współwłaścicieli takich garaży, którzy będą musieli złożyć informację o nieruchomościach i obiektach budowlanych do właściwego organu podatkowego do 31 stycznia 2025 roku. Projektowane przepisy obejmują również wyłączenie zwolnienia z podatku od nieruchomości dla infrastruktury kolejowej oraz zmiany dotyczące zwolnień w podatkach od nieruchomości dla części lotniczych lotnisk użytku publicznego.

Projektowane zmiany mają również na celu uszczelnienie poboru opłaty uzdrowiskowej poprzez umożliwienie radom gminnym prowadzenia ewidencji osób zobowiązanych do uiszczenia tej opłaty. Nowe przepisy mają zapewnić lepszą kontrolę nad poborem opłaty uzdrowiskowej przez inkasentów. Projektowane zmiany w podatkach i opłatach lokalnych mają na celu eliminację wątpliwości interpretacyjnych oraz dostosowanie przepisów do aktualnych potrzeb i realiów.

The Ministry of Finance plans to introduce changes to laws regarding agricultural tax, local taxes and fees, forest tax, and treasury fee. The draft legislation is to be developed by the Ministry of Finance, and the government is expected to adopt it in the third quarter of 2024. The new regulations aim to introduce new definitions for the terms „building” and „structure”, eliminating any interpretational doubts associated with the current definitions. The project also proposes introducing autonomous definitions for these terms in the law on local taxes and fees. Along with the proposed changes, multi-space garages located in residential buildings will be considered part of the residential property, leading to their taxation at the property tax rate applicable to residential buildings.

This change will take effect from January 1, 2025. However, the introduction of taxation for multi-space garages will entail a new obligation for co-owners of such garages, who will be required to submit information about the properties and buildings to the relevant tax authority by January 31, 2025. The proposed regulations also include the exclusion of exemption from property tax for railway infrastructure and changes related to exemptions in property taxes for certain parts of public-use airports.

The proposed changes also aim to tighten the collection of the resort fee by enabling municipal councils to keep records of individuals obligated to pay this fee. The new provisions are intended to provide better control over the collection of the resort fee by collectors. The proposed changes in local taxes and fees aim to eliminate interpretational doubts and align the regulations with current needs and realities.

These proposed changes in taxation and local fees have significant implications for various industries and sectors. For example, the real estate industry may see an impact as the taxation of multi-space garages will affect property owners and potentially lead to changes in pricing and usage. The transport and infrastructure sectors will also be affected by the exclusion of exemptions for certain railway and airport properties.

Moreover, businesses operating in the resort and tourism sector will need to be aware of the tightened collection methods for the resort fee and ensure compliance with the new regulations. This may involve updating systems and procedures for tracking and reporting the necessary information to the relevant tax authorities.

Overall, these proposed changes demonstrate the government’s efforts to clarify definitions, improve tax collection processes, and align regulations with current needs. Businesses and individuals operating in the affected industries will need to carefully review the upcoming legislation and adjust their operations accordingly to ensure compliance and minimize any potential impacts on their financial planning and operations.

For additional information on tax regulations and related topics, you may refer to reputable sources such as: Ministry of Finance, Podatki.biz.pl, and Obom.pl. These sources provide updates and insights on taxation matters in Poland, offering valuable resources for understanding the industry, market forecasts, and issues related to the discussed changes.