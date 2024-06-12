Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Gmina Wałbrzych otrzymuje darowiznę nieruchomości pod budowę dworca autobusowego

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 czerwca, 2024

Gmina Wałbrzych otrzymała darowiznę niezabudowanej nieruchomości od spółki Octava. Transakcja ta ma na celu wspieranie inwestycji mającej na celu budowę dworca autobusowego wraz z niezbędną infrastrukturą. Przekazanie nieruchomości nieodpłatnie umożliwia rozwój transportu publicznego i poprawę komunikacji dla mieszkańców miasta.

11 czerwca 2024 roku spółka zależna Galeria 7, działająca w ramach Octava, podpisała umowę darowizny z Gminą Wałbrzych. Zgodnie z umową, Gmina otrzymała prawo własności do nieruchomości o łącznej powierzchni 0,4924 ha. Nieruchomość ta znajduje się w obrębie Nowego Miasta 21 w Wałbrzychu.

Przekazanie nieruchomości jest zgodne z obowiązującym Miejscowym Planem Zagospodarowania Przestrzennego, który przewiduje budowę węzła komunikacyjnego na tym terenie. Realizacja inwestycji w postaci dworca autobusowego będzie miała pozytywny wpływ na rozwój infrastruktury miejskiej. Nie tylko poprawi komunikację w samym Wałbrzychu, ale również zwiększy dostępność transportu publicznego dla mieszkańców miasta.

Ta darowizna nieruchomości stanowi ważny krok w rozwoju Wałbrzycha i wpisuje się w długoterminowe plany rozwojowe Gminy. Poprawa infrastruktury transportu publicznego jest kluczowa dla zrównoważonego rozwoju miasta i zwiększenia komfortu życia mieszkańców.

The darowizna (donation) of the undeveloped property by the company Octava to the Gmina Wałbrzych is aimed at supporting an investment to build a bus station along with necessary infrastructure. This transfer of property free of charge enables the development of public transportation and improves communication for the city residents.

On June 11, 2024, the subsidiary company Galeria 7, operating within Octava, signed a donation agreement with the Gmina Wałbrzych. According to the agreement, Gmina acquired ownership rights to the property with a total area of 0.4924 hectares. This property is located within Nowe Miasto 21 in Wałbrzych.

The transfer of the property is in line with the current Local Spatial Development Plan, which predicts the construction of a transportation hub in this area. The implementation of the investment in the form of a bus station will have a positive impact on the development of urban infrastructure. Not only will it improve communication within Wałbrzych itself, but it will also increase the accessibility of public transportation for the city residents.

This property donation represents an important step in the development of Wałbrzych and aligns with the long-term development plans of the Gmina. Improving public transportation infrastructure is crucial for the sustainable development of the city and enhancing the residents’ quality of life.

