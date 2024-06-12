Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nagrody za najwyższe standardy w branży nieruchomości

12 czerwca, 2024

Witamy w ósmej edycji konkursu nagradzającego najlepszych deweloperów oraz agentów i pośredników obrotu nieruchomościami, którzy wyróżniają się najwyższymi standardami prezentacji oferty. Celem konkursu jest ocena jakości ogłoszeń oraz materiałów wizualnych, takich jak zdjęcia, wizualizacje, filmy czy kampanie promocyjne, które prezentują oferowane mieszkania, domy czy działki. Wyróżnienia są również przyznawane za proekologiczne rozwiązania oraz innowacyjne technologie w inwestycjach deweloperskich oraz opis najlepszych udogodnień dla mieszkańców.

„Przyznawane nagrody potwierdzają, że nieruchomości oferowane przez firmę są najwyższej jakości. To ważne dla klientów, którzy coraz bardziej zwracają uwagę na opinie i rekomendacje przy wyborze dewelopera lub agencji nieruchomości” – mówi Łukasz Szymak, prezes zarządu Grupy Morizon-Gratka.

Nagrody zostaną przyznane w ośmiu kategoriach, w tym sześciu dla deweloperów i trzech dla pośredników. Zwycięzcy będą mieć możliwość promowania swojej marki w największych polskich mediach internetowych, takich jak Onet.pl, Business Insider Polska czy Forbes.

W grupie dla pośredników statuetki otrzymają najlepsi profesjonaliści za: najlepszą prezentację nieruchomości w segmencie popularnym, najlepszą prezentację nieruchomości w segmencie luksusowym oraz najlepsze wideo prezentacje nieruchomości z udziałem pośrednika.

Konkurs ten stanowi inicjatywę Grupy Morizon-Gratka, której celem jest wspieranie i promowanie najwyższych standardów w branży nieruchomości. Ostateczni klienci, korzystający z serwisów internetowych Morizon.pl i Gratka.pl, mają tym samym pewność, że oferowane przez nagrodzonych deweloperów i pośredników nieruchomości są godne zaufania.

