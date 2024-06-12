Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Niższy podatek dla garaży wielostanowiskowych – Zmiany w opodatkowaniu nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zgodnie z informacjami zamieszczonymi we wtorek w wykazie prac legislacyjnych i programowych rządu, garaże wielostanowiskowe w budynkach mieszkalnych będą podlegać innej stawce podatku od nieruchomości. Zmiana przepisów ma na celu obniżenie podatku dla części osób, jednak konieczne będzie złożenie nowych informacji o posiadanych nieruchomościach w urzędzie gminy.

Projektowane przepisy mają wprowadzić nową definicję „budowli” i „budynków”, eliminując wątpliwości interpretacyjne wynikające z obecnie stosowanych definicji. Zmiany mają dotyczyć również kwalifikacji pod względem podatkowym niektórych obiektów, takich jak silosy, zbiorniki czy elewatory, a także zasady opodatkowania obiektów kompleksowych i niejednorodnych.

W przypadku garaży wielostanowiskowych znajdujących się w budynkach mieszkalnych proponuje się uznanie ich za część mieszkalną takiego budynku. Dzięki temu, podatek od nieruchomości dla wyodrębnionych garaży wielostanowiskowych będzie ustalany na podstawie stawki przewidzianej dla budynków mieszkalnych.

Nowe przepisy mają wejść w życie od 1 stycznia 2025 roku. Współwłaściciele takich garaży zostaną jednak obciążeni nowym obowiązkiem, polegającym na złożeniu informacji o nieruchomościach i obiektach budowlanych do właściwego organu podatkowego do dnia 31 stycznia 2025 roku. Dzięki temu organy podatkowe będą miały dostęp do danych dotyczących powierzchni do opodatkowania i mogą stosować odpowiednią stawkę podatku od nieruchomości.

Zmiany w opodatkowaniu garaży wielostanowiskowych w budynkach mieszkalnych wynikają z wyroku Trybunału Konstytucyjnego, który uznał, że różnicowanie podatku dla takich garaży jest niezgodne z konstytucją. Trybunał orzekł, że garaże wielostanowiskowe stanowią część mieszkania i powinny podlegać niższej stawce podatku od nieruchomości. Przepisy uznane za niekonstytucyjne przestaną obowiązywać od 1 stycznia 2025 roku.

According to the information published on Tuesday in the list of legislative and programmatic works of the government, multi-storey garages in residential buildings will be subject to a different rate of property tax. The change in regulations aims to reduce taxes for some individuals, but it will be necessary to submit new information about owned properties to the municipal office.

The proposed regulations are intended to introduce a new definition of „structures” and „buildings”, eliminating interpretive doubts arising from the currently applied definitions. The changes will also apply to the tax classification of certain facilities, such as silos, tanks, and elevators, as well as the taxation principles of complex and non-uniform objects.

In the case of multi-storey garages located in residential buildings, it is proposed to consider them as part of the living space of such a building. As a result, the property tax for separated multi-storey garages will be determined based on the rate provided for residential buildings.

The new regulations are expected to come into force on January 1, 2025. However, co-owners of such garages will be burdened with a new obligation to submit information about their properties and buildings to the relevant tax authority by January 31, 2025. This will allow tax authorities to have access to data regarding the taxable area and apply the appropriate property tax rate.

The changes in the taxation of multi-storey garages in residential buildings stem from a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal, which found that differentiating tax rates for such garages is unconstitutional. The Tribunal ruled that multi-storey garages are part of the dwelling and should be subject to a lower property tax rate. The provisions deemed unconstitutional will cease to apply from January 1, 2025.

Industry Insights and Market Forecasts: The changes in the taxation of multi-storey garages in residential buildings will have an impact on the real estate industry. This adjustment in the property tax rates aims to reduce taxes for some individuals and provide clarity in the tax classification of certain facilities. It is expected that these changes will make owning multi-storey garages in residential buildings more financially favorable for individuals.

According to market forecasts, the demand for multi-storey garages in residential buildings may increase as a result of the new tax regulations. The reduced property tax rate for these garages could incentivize more individuals to invest in such properties as an additional source of income or to fulfill their personal parking needs.

However, there may also be challenges and issues related to the implementation of these changes. One of the potential challenges is the administrative burden on co-owners of multi-storey garages, who will need to submit information about their properties to the tax authorities. Ensuring compliance with the new reporting requirements may require additional resources and efforts from the owners.

Furthermore, the impact of these changes may vary across different regions or municipalities. Local tax policies and regulations may influence the overall effect of the new tax rates on multi-storey garages. It is important for individuals and stakeholders in the real estate industry to stay informed about any further developments or clarifications regarding the implementation of these changes.

For more information on the real estate industry and related topics, you can visit Real Estate Journal or Property News. These websites provide insights, news, and analysis on the latest trends and developments in the real estate market.