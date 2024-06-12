Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesny lokal usługowy na wynajem w Koninie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ogłoszenie dotyczące wynajęcia nowoczesnego lokalu usługowego o powierzchni około 26 mkw w Koninie przyciąga uwagę klientów poszukujących przestrzeni do prowadzenia swojego biznesu. Położony w prestiżowej lokalizacji na osiedlu Zatorze, przy ulicy Chopina, lokal oferuje wiele możliwości dla przedsiębiorców.

Korzystna lokalizacja obiektu, tuż przy wyjściu „z tunelu PKP”, który łączy Centrum miasta z osiedlem Zatorze, sprawia, że jest to doskonałe miejsce dla klientów, którzy szukają dogodnego miejsca dla swojej działalności. W sąsiedztwie znajdują się liczne lokale handlowo-usługowe, co oznacza większą widoczność dla klientów i większy potencjał biznesowy.

Lokal składa się z przestronnej sali usługowej oraz toalety. Duże okno wystawowe zabezpieczone roletą antywłamaniową zewnętrzną przyciąga uwagę przechodniów i potencjalnych klientów. Metalowe balustrady ochronne na zewnętrznych schodach oraz wnęce tarasowej zapewniają dodatkowe bezpieczeństwo dla użytkowników lokalu. Drzwi wejściowe w nowoczesnym stylu, częściowo przeszklone, nadają obiektowi eleganckiego wyglądu.

Lokal cechuje bardzo dobry stan techniczny, a dostępne media (woda, prąd, kanalizacja, ogrzewanie) sprawiają, że miejsce jest gotowe do natychmiastowego wykorzystania. Cena najmu wynosi 1500 złotych miesięcznie, z dopłatą za media.

Zachęcamy wszystkich zainteresowanych do umówienia się na oględziny lokalu. Jest to idealna szansa na rozpoczęcie własnego biznesu lub rozwinięcie istniejącej działalności w atrakcyjnej lokalizacji w Koninie.

