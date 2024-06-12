Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy etap remontu kamienicy przy ul. Nowogrodzkiej 48

12 czerwca, 2024

Kamienica znajdująca się przy ul. Nowogrodzkiej 48 to wyjątkowy przykład architektury neorenesansowej, stanowiący piękne historyczne świadectwo wielkomiejskiego krajobrazu. Zbudowana w latach 1897-1898, przetrwała trudy II wojny światowej prawie bez szwanku. Niestety, po wojnie dokonano szeregu zmian, które odebrały budynkowi jego pierwotny blask.

Po długim oczekiwaniu, wreszcie rozpoczęto kolejny etap modernizacji kamienicy. Tym razem przyszła pora na elewację od strony ul. Pankiewicza. Dzięki wsparciu finansowemu udzielonemu przez miasto, możliwe stało się rozpoczęcie tych prac.

Remont został podzielony na etapy, z uwagi na wysokie koszty. W pierwszej fazie uwagę skupiono na elewacji od strony ul. Nowogrodzkiej, której renowacja została już zakończona. Teraz rozpoczęto prace nad elewacją od ul. Pankiewicza, a także miasto Warszawa włączyło się w finansowanie remontu. Do tej pory przekazana dotacja wynosiła 388 tysięcy złotych.

Prace remontowe obejmą nie tylko czyszczenie elewacji, ale nawet rekonstrukcję niektórych elementów. Ceramiczne kafelki będą starannie oczyszczone z ciemnych nalotów, a wszelkie ubytki zostaną wypełnione odpowiednimi masami konserwatorskimi lub zostaną zamontowane nowe elementy na zamówienie.

Nie zapomniano także o elementach dekoracyjnych, takich jak obramowania okien czy gzymsy – zostaną one wzmocnione, oczyszczone i w razie potrzeby uzupełnione. W przypadku poważnych uszkodzeń lub zupełnych braków, konserwatorzy planują przeprowadzić rekonstrukcję szczegółowych detali. Ponadto, podczas remontu będziemy świadkami kompleksowej konserwacji balkonów wraz z ich bogato zdobionymi metalowymi balustradami.

Ważnym aspektem prac remontowych będzie ścisły nadzór ornitologiczny, ze względu na obecność ptaków, które mają tam swoje siedliska.

To wielkie wydarzenie dla Warszawy, które przyciąga uwagę miłośników architektury i historii. Kamienica przy ul. Nowogrodzkiej 48 odzyska swój dawny blask, stając się symbolem restauracji i zabezpieczenia historycznych perełek miasta. Będzie to nie tylko korzystne dla mieszkańców, ale również dla wszystkich turystów odwiedzających stolicę.

The renovation of the building at ul. Nowogrodzka 48 is a significant event for Warsaw, attracting the attention of architecture and history enthusiasts. The neorenaissance architecture of the building serves as a beautiful historical testament to the urban landscape. Built in 1897-1898, it nearly survived the hardships of World War II unscathed. However, numerous changes were made to the building after the war, which diminished its original splendor.

After a long wait, the next phase of modernization for the building has finally begun. This time, the focus is on the elevation facing ul. Pankiewicza. With financial support from the city, it has become possible to initiate these works.

Due to the high costs involved, the renovation has been divided into stages. The first phase concentrated on the elevation facing ul. Nowogrodzka, and its restoration has already been completed. Now, work has commenced on the elevation facing ul. Pankiewicza, with the city of Warsaw joining in to finance the renovation. Thus far, the grant provided amounts to 388,000 Polish zloty (PLN).

The renovation works will encompass not only cleaning the facade but also the reconstruction of certain elements. Ceramic tiles will be carefully cleaned of any dark deposits, and any damages will be filled with appropriate conservation materials or replaced with new custom-made elements.

The decorative elements, such as window frames and cornices, will not be forgotten – they will be reinforced, cleaned, and supplemented if necessary. In the case of significant damage or complete absence, conservators plan to reconstruct detailed elements. Additionally, during the renovation, we will witness a comprehensive conservation of balconies along with their richly ornamented metal balustrades.

A crucial aspect of the renovation works will be the strict ornithological supervision due to the presence of birds that have their habitats there.

This is a significant event for Warsaw, which attracts the attention of architecture and history enthusiasts. The building at ul. Nowogrodzka 48 will regain its former splendor, becoming a symbol of the restoration and safeguarding of the city’s historical gems. This will not only be beneficial for residents but also for all tourists visiting the capital.

