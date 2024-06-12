Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Odpoczynek w południowej Europie: nieruchomości za bezcen

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Władze wielu miasteczek w południowej Europie ogłaszają obecnie atrakcyjne oferty sprzedaży nieruchomości za bezcen. Oferowane ceny mieszkań wynoszą od 1 euro, aż do kilkuset tysięcy euro, w zależności od skali zmian, które nowi właściciele są gotowi wprowadzić.

Choć oferta wydaje się kusząca, eksperci przestrzegają przed pochopnym podejmowaniem decyzji. Zakup nieruchomości za bezcen może okazać się pułapką, gdyż wiąże się z koniecznością przeprowadzenia kosztownego remontu. W zależności od stanu domu, może być konieczne zainwestowanie nawet setek tysięcy euro.

Dodatkowo, wiele miejscowości nakłada na nabywców obowiązek przeprowadzenia remontu w określonym czasie, który najczęściej wynosi od roku do trzech lat. Nieruchomości wymagają generalnego remontu, a często także uzyskania dodatkowych pozwoleń.

Kosztowne formalności oraz ograniczona możliwość odsprzedaży nieruchomości, nawet po przeprowadzeniu remontu, mogą sprawić, że oferta ta okaże się niekorzystna dla potencjalnego nabywcy.

Eksperci zwracają uwagę, że konieczne może być także zatrudnienie lokalnego pracownika, który pomoże w nadzorowaniu remontu oraz upewni się, że wszystkie formalności zostały załatwione.

Podsumowując, choć nieruchomości za bezcen w południowej Europie wydają się czarującą okazją, potencjalni nabywcy powinni dokładnie przemyśleć swoje decyzje i wziąć pod uwagę wszystkie koszty związane z remontem i utrzymaniem nieruchomości. Warto także skonsultować się z ekspertem, aby uniknąć niekorzystnych inwestycji.

The real estate industry in Southern Europe is currently experiencing a wave of attractive property sales offers, with prices starting as low as 1 euro and going up to several hundred thousand euros, depending on the scale of changes that new owners are willing to make. However, despite the temptation, experts caution against making hasty decisions when purchasing these bargain properties.

One of the main reasons to exercise caution is that buying real estate at a low price often comes with the need for costly renovations. Depending on the condition of the house, investing hundreds of thousands of euros may be necessary. Experts advise potential buyers to thoroughly assess the state of the property and factor in the additional costs of renovation before making a decision.

Furthermore, many municipalities impose a mandatory renovation period, typically ranging from one to three years, on buyers. These properties usually require extensive renovations, and obtaining additional permits may also be necessary. The costly formalities and limited possibility of reselling the property, even after renovations, could prove to be disadvantageous for potential buyers.

Experts also point out that hiring a local employee to oversee the renovation process and ensure that all formalities have been properly handled may be necessary.

In summary, although properties for a bargain price in Southern Europe may seem like a charming opportunity, potential buyers should carefully consider their decisions and take into account all the costs associated with renovations and property maintenance. Consulting with an expert is also advisable to avoid unfavorable investments. To learn more about the real estate market in Southern Europe, please visit www.southerneuropeproperty.com .