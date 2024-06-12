Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opóźnienie ujawnienia informacji poufnej przez ED Invest SA

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd ED Invest SA ogłosił opóźnienie ujawnienia informacji poufnej dotyczącej zlecenia zakupu nieruchomości w Krakowie. Decyzja ta została podjęta na podstawie Rozporządzenia Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady nr 596/2014 oraz uchwały zarządu emitenta. Zawiadomienie, które pierwotnie miało zostać upublicznione 21 lutego 2024 r., dotyczy zlecenia powierzonego firmie Q Investments Sp. z o.o. z siedzibą w Krakowie.

Zgodnie z decyzją zarządu, ED Invest SA lub spółka celowa zamierza sfinansować wydatki związane z realizacją zlecenia w wysokości do 10 000 000 zł netto. Umowa pożyczki między ED Invest SA a Q Investments Sp. z o.o. została podpisana 21 lutego 2024 r. O szczegółach umowy zarząd emitenta poinformuje w odrębnym raporcie.

Opóźnienie w ujawnieniu informacji poufnej wynikało z trudności związanych ze stanem prawnym nieruchomości objętych negocjacjami. Zarząd emitenta uznał, że wcześniejsze ujawnienie informacji mogłoby naruszyć interesy emitenta i grupy kapitałowej poprzez negatywny wpływ na przebieg negocjacji. Ponadto, trudno było przewidzieć wynik negocjacji i istniało ryzyko, że ujawnienie informacji wpłynie negatywnie na wycenę emitenta.

Zarząd emitenta zapewniał poufność informacji poprzez należyte zabezpieczenia i monitorowanie dostępu do niej. Wszelkie osoby posiadające dostęp były starannie kontrolowane zgodnie z przepisami Rozporządzenia. Opóźnienie ujawnienia informacji poufnej nie wprowadziło w błąd opinii publicznej.

Podsumowując, ujawnienie opóźnionej informacji poufnej przez ED Invest SA dotyczy zlecenia zakupu nieruchomości w Krakowie. Decyzja o opóźnieniu wynikała z trudności związanych ze stanem prawnym nieruchomości oraz zabezpieczeniem interesów emitenta.

The delayed disclosure of confidential information regarding a property purchase order in Krakow by ED Invest SA has been announced by the company’s management. This decision was made based on Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, as well as the resolution of the issuer’s management. The notification, which was originally supposed to be made public on February 21, 2024, pertains to an order entrusted to Q Investments Sp. z o.o., based in Krakow.

According to the management’s decision, ED Invest SA or a special purpose company intends to finance expenses related to the execution of the order up to PLN 10,000,000 net. The loan agreement between ED Invest SA and Q Investments Sp. z o.o. was signed on February 21, 2024. The details of the agreement will be disclosed in a separate report by the issuer’s management.

The delay in disclosing the confidential information was due to difficulties related to the legal status of the properties under negotiation. The issuer’s management believed that earlier disclosure of the information could jeopardize the interests of the issuer and the capital group by negatively impacting the course of negotiations. Furthermore, it was difficult to predict the outcome of the negotiations, and there was a risk that the disclosure of the information could have a negative impact on the valuation of the issuer.

The issuer’s management ensured the confidentiality of the information through appropriate safeguards and access monitoring. All individuals with access were carefully controlled in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation. The delayed disclosure of the confidential information did not mislead the public.

In summary, the delayed disclosure of confidential information by ED Invest SA pertains to a property purchase order in Krakow. The decision to delay was due to difficulties related to the legal status of the properties and the protection of the issuer’s interests.