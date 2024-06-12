Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Prowizje przy zakupie nieruchomości: Dlaczego informacja o nich powinna być czytelna?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Agenci nieruchomości często pobierają prowizję od obu stron umowy, nie informując ich o tym. Co więcej, rzadko zdarza się, by w ogłoszeniu o sprzedaży znalazła się informacja o wysokości prowizji. To utrudnia osobom poszukującym lokum ocenę faktycznej kwoty, jaką będą musiały wyłożyć na zakup lub wynajęcie nieruchomości.

Według Urzędu Ochrony Konkurencji i Konsumentów (UOKiK), informacja o wysokości prowizji powinna znaleźć się w treści ogłoszenia, a nie być podawana dopiero na wyraźne pytanie klienta lub w chwili zawierania umowy. Zgodnie z przepisami ustawy o informowaniu o cenach towarów i usług oraz rozporządzenia Ministerstwa Rozwoju i Technologii, agencje nieruchomości są zobowiązane do podawania informacji o cenach swoich usług, w tym maksymalnej wysokości prowizji.

Należy także pamiętać, że przy zakupie mieszkania na rynku wtórnym obowiązuje podatek od czynności cywilnoprawnych (PCC). Notariusz pobiera go jednocześnie z zawarciem aktu notarialnego przenoszącego własność nieruchomości. Jednak od 31 sierpnia 2023 roku osoby kupujące pierwsze mieszkanie z drugiej ręki zostały zwolnione z tego podatku, jeśli w dniu sprzedaży i przed tym dniem nie posiadały prawa do żadnej nieruchomości mieszkalnej lub udziału w takim prawie.

Natomiast zakup mieszkania na rynku pierwotnym jest opodatkowany podatkiem VAT, który jest wliczony w cenę i płacony przez dewelopera. Transakcje opodatkowane VAT już nie podlegają PCC.

Warto zatem wiedzieć, jakie są dodatkowe koszty przy zakupie nieruchomości, aby można było odpowiednio zaplanować budżet i uniknąć nieprzyjemnych niespodzianek.

Agencies in the real estate industry often charge a commission from both sides of the transaction without informing them. Furthermore, it is rare to find information about the commission amount in sales listings. This makes it difficult for people looking for properties to assess the actual amount they will have to pay for buying or renting real estate.

According to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK), information about the commission amount should be included in the advertisement itself, rather than being provided only upon explicit inquiry from the client or at the time of entering into the agreement. In accordance with the provisions of the Act on Informing about Prices of Goods and Services and the regulation of the Ministry of Development and Technology, real estate agencies are obliged to provide information about the prices of their services, including the maximum commission amount.

It is also important to note that when purchasing a property on the secondary market, the Civil Law Transactions Tax (PCC) applies. The notary collects this tax at the same time as the notarial deed transferring the ownership of the property is concluded. However, since August 31, 2023, individuals buying their first second-hand property have been exempted from this tax if they did not own any residential property or a share in such property on the day of sale and before that day.

On the other hand, when buying a property on the primary market, it is subject to Value Added Tax (VAT), which is included in the price and paid by the developer. Transactions subject to VAT are no longer subject to PCC.

It is therefore important to know what additional costs are involved in purchasing real estate in order to properly plan your budget and avoid unpleasant surprises.

