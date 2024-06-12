Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rosnąca popularność preferencyjnych stawek podatkowych dla wynajmu mieszkań w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W Polsce coraz więcej osób korzysta z preferencyjnych stawek podatkowych w formie ryczałtu do opodatkowania najmu mieszkań. Według danych z 2022 roku, liczba osób rozliczających się w ten sposób przekroczyła już milion, co oznacza wzrost o połowę w porównaniu z sytuacją sprzed dziesięciu lat. Minister finansów planuje jednak podnieść stawkę ryczałtu za wynajem, aby zwiększyć wpływy do budżetu państwa oraz zachęcić Polaków do inwestowania na rynku kapitałowym.

Pomysł Ministerstwa Finansów opiera się na zwiększeniu stawki ryczałtu o 8,5%. Jest to część planu mającego na celu stymulowanie inwestycji na rynku kapitałowym i zmniejszenie inwestycji na rynku nieruchomości. Resort finansów chce również obniżyć stawkę podatku Belki, aby rozszerzyć kulturę inwestycyjną w Polsce, podobną do tej, która panuje w Stanach Zjednoczonych.

Eksperci podzielają się co do tego pomysłu. Ci z rynku finansowego są przeciwni, podczas gdy ci z rynku nieruchomości są za. Zdaniem ekspertów finansowych, ujednolicenie stawek podatkowych dla różnych klas aktywów inwestycyjnych jest potrzebne, aby nie zniekształcać bodźców na rynku kapitałowym. Z kolei eksperci nieruchomości twierdzą, że preferencyjne opodatkowanie inwestycji w nieruchomości prowadzi do niekorzystnych skutków na rynku nieruchomości i obniża zainteresowanie rynkiem kapitałowym.

Niezależnie od podziałów opinii ekspertów, decyzja w sprawie podwyżki stawki ryczałtu za wynajem jeszcze nie zapadła. Ministerstwo Finansów nadal zbiera opinie i analizuje konsekwencje takiej zmiany. Czy podwyżka stawki okaże się skutecznym narzędziem w zachęceniu Polaków do inwestowania na rynku kapitałowym i zmniejszeniu zainteresowania rynkiem nieruchomości? Czas pokaże.

The increasing number of people in Poland opting for preferential tax rates in the form of flat-rate taxation for rental income is a trend that has been on the rise. According to data from 2022, the number of individuals using this method has already exceeded one million, representing a 50% growth compared to the situation ten years ago. The Ministry of Finance, however, plans to increase the flat-rate taxation rate for rental income in order to boost government revenues and encourage Poles to invest in the capital market.

The Ministry of Finance’s idea is to increase the flat-rate taxation rate by 8.5%. This is part of a larger plan aimed at stimulating investment in the capital market and reducing investment in the real estate market. The Finance Ministry also wants to reduce the withholding tax rate (known as „Belka” tax) to expand the investment culture in Poland, similar to that which exists in the United States.

Experts have differing opinions on this idea. Financial market experts are against it, while those in the real estate market are in favor. According to financial experts, standardizing tax rates for different investment asset classes is necessary to avoid distorting incentives in the capital market. On the other hand, real estate experts argue that preferential taxation of real estate investments leads to adverse effects in the real estate market and reduces interest in the capital market.

Regardless of the differing expert opinions, a decision regarding the increase in the flat-rate taxation rate for rental income has not yet been made. The Ministry of Finance is still gathering feedback and analyzing the consequences of such a change. Will the rate increase prove to be an effective tool in encouraging Poles to invest in the capital market and reducing interest in the real estate market? Only time will tell.

