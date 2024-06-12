Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rząd planuje podwyżkę ryczałtu za wynajem mieszkań w celu zwiększenia wpływów do budżetu państwa

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według niezależnych źródeł Ministerstwo Finansów rozważa podwyższenie stawki ryczałtu za wynajem mieszkań o 8,5%. Pomysł ten ma na celu zwiększenie wpływów do nadszarpniętego budżetu państwa oraz skierowanie polskich inwestorów na rynek kapitałowy zamiast rynku mieszkaniowego. Choć Ministerstwo zaprzecza informacjom, zdaniem naszych informatorów taka opcja jest jednak rozważana.

Branża nieruchomości reaguje alergicznie na ten pomysł, obawiając się negatywnych skutków dla rynku. Podwyższenie ryczałtu oznaczałoby wzrost kosztów remontowych, stawek eksploatacyjnych i czynszów najmu. Właściciele nieruchomości musieliby przenieść ten dodatkowy podatek na swoich najemców. Dodatkowo, planowane są również inne zmiany w zakresie opodatkowania transakcji mieszkaniowych, co może prowadzić do wzrostu cen i spadku rentowności inwestycji z wynajmu.

Z drugiej strony, niektórzy eksperci uważają, że podwyżka ryczałtu nie będzie miała znaczącego wpływu na rynek. Ceny mieszkań i czynsze zależą głównie od warunków rynkowych, a nie od stawek podatkowych. Wprowadzenie nowego podatku może jednak spowodować większą skłonność do wynajmowania mieszkań na czarnym rynku i omijania systemu podatkowego.

W dłuższej perspektywie czasowej, podwyżka ryczałtu nie przyniesie dużych zmian. Wynajmujący nie będą zmuszeni do podnoszenia czynszów, jeśli na rynku nie będzie odpowiedniego popytu. Istnieje również obawa, że wprowadzenie wyższych podatków może skutkować wzrostem szarej strefy, gdzie wynajem jest omijany w celu uniknięcia opodatkowania.

Ministerstwo Finansów powinno rozważyć alternatywne rozwiązania dla inwestorów, takie jak fundusze inwestycyjne skupione na nieruchomościach (REIT-y) lub przywrócenie możliwości rozliczania się na zasadach ogólnych jak przedsiębiorcy. Istotne jest również złagodzenie ochrony, jaką otrzymują nieuczciwi najemcy na mocy obecnie obowiązującej Ustawy o ochronie praw lokatorów, która słabo chroni właścicieli mieszkań.

Wniosek nasuwa się jeden – wszelkie zmiany podatkowe powinny być dokładnie przemyślane i uwzględniać konsekwencje dla rynku nieruchomości, zarówno dla wynajmujących, jak i najemców. W przeciwnym razie, istnieje ryzyko destabilizacji rynku oraz pogorszenia sytuacji ekonomicznej w kraju.

According to independent sources, the Ministry of Finance is considering raising the flat-rate rental tax by 8.5%. This idea aims to increase revenues to the struggling state budget and direct Polish investors to the capital market instead of the housing market. Although the Ministry denies these claims, our sources indicate that this option is being considered.

The real estate industry is reacting negatively to this proposal, fearing the negative effects on the market. Increasing the flat-rate tax would result in higher renovation costs, operating expenses, and rental fees. Property owners would have to pass on this additional tax to their tenants. Additionally, there are also other planned changes regarding the taxation of housing transactions, which could lead to price increases and a decrease in rental investment profitability.

On the other hand, some experts believe that raising the flat-rate tax will not have a significant impact on the market. Housing prices and rents primarily depend on market conditions rather than tax rates. However, the introduction of a new tax could increase the tendency to rent apartments in the black market and circumvent the tax system.

In the longer term, the flat-rate tax increase will not bring about significant changes. Landlords will not be forced to raise rents if there is no demand in the market. There is also concern that higher taxes could result in an increase in the gray market, where rentals are evaded to avoid taxation.

The Ministry of Finance should consider alternative solutions for investors, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) or reinstating the option of general tax settlement for property owners. It is also essential to mitigate the protection that dishonest tenants receive under the current Tenants’ Rights Protection Act, which poorly safeguards the rights of property owners.

The conclusion is clear: any tax changes should be carefully considered and take into account the consequences for the real estate market, both for landlords and tenants. Otherwise, there is a risk of destabilizing the market and worsening the country’s economic situation.