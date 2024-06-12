Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spółka Galeria 7 przekazuje Gminie Wałbrzych nieruchomość w celu budowy dworca autobusowego

Zarząd Octava S.A. poinformował, że spółka zależna Emitenta, Galeria 7 Sp. z o.o., podpisała umowę darowizny z Gminą Wałbrzych. Zgodnie z umową, spółka przekazała na rzecz gminy prawo własności nieruchomości niezabudowanej o powierzchni 0,4924 ha, położonej w obrębie Nowe Miasto 21 w Wałbrzychu.

Głównym celem przekazania nieruchomości jest umożliwienie Gminie Wałbrzych realizacji inwestycji polegającej na budowie dworca autobusowego wraz z niezbędną infrastrukturą. Działka, która została przekazana, zgodnie z obowiązującym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, jest przeznaczona pod budowę węzła komunikacyjnego.

Ta transakcja jest traktowana przez Spółkę jako realizacja przedwstępnej umowy sprzedaży, o której mowa w raporcie bieżącym nr 5/2022 z dnia 23 czerwca 2022 r. To ważny krok w procesie planowania i rozwijania infrastruktury transportowej w Wałbrzychu.

Przekazanie nieruchomości na cele publiczne pokazuje zaangażowanie Spółki w rozwój miasta i wspieranie lokalnej społeczności. Budowa dworca autobusowego przyczyni się do poprawy dostępności i komfortu podróżowania mieszkańców Wałbrzycha oraz osób odwiedzających to piękne miasto.

Ta inwestycja będzie miała pozytywny wpływ na rozwój gospodarczy Wałbrzycha, przyciąganie nowych inwestorów i stworzenie nowych miejsc pracy. Spółka Galeria 7 jest dumnym uczestnikiem tego procesu i jest gotowa do współpracy z Gminą Wałbrzych w celu sukcesu tej ważnej inicjatywy.

