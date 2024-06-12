Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż nieruchomości – przetarg a bezprzetarg

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Sprzedaż nieruchomości lub oddanie w użytkowanie wieczyste nieruchomości gruntowej to czynności, które wiążą się z pewnymi formalnościami i wymaganiami prawno-administracyjnymi. Według artykułu 27 Ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami (u.g.n.), konieczne jest zawarcie umowy w formie aktu notarialnego w przypadku takich transakcji.

Przepis ten ma za zadanie zapewnić bezpieczeństwo i wiarygodność w obrocie nieruchomościami oraz chronić interesy wszystkich stron. Akt notarialny jest dokumentem prawnym, który poświadcza zawarcie umowy między sprzedającym a nabywcą lub użytkownikiem wieczystym. Jest to ważny krok, który zapewnia ochronę praw każdej ze stron.

Artykuł 28 u.g.n. określa natomiast, że sprzedaż lub oddanie nieruchomości w użytkowanie wieczyste może odbyć się w drodze przetargu lub bezprzetargowej, zgodnie z przepisami rozdziału 4 niniejszej ustawy. Wybór jednej z tych dróg zależy od okoliczności i wymagań danego przypadku.

Przy sprzedaży nieruchomości w drodze przetargu, obowiązuje procedura, w której różni potencjalni nabywcy składają oferty, a nieruchomość zostaje przekazana osobie, która zaoferuje najkorzystniejszą cenę lub warunki. Ten proces ma na celu zagwarantowanie uczciwości i równych szans dla wszystkich zainteresowanych stron.

Z kolei w przypadku sprzedaży nieruchomości bez przetargu, transakcja odbywa się na podstawie indywidualnej umowy, bez konieczności rywalizacji ofert. Taka forma może być stosowana w sytuacjach, gdy sprzedający ma już konkretnego nabywcę lub istnieje uzasadniony powód do wyboru tej drogi.

Wniosek jest taki, że sprzedaż lub oddanie w użytkowanie wieczyste nieruchomości gruntowej wymaga zawarcia umowy w formie aktu notarialnego, zgodnie z ustawą o gospodarce nieruchomościami. Natomiast wybór między przetargiem a bezprzetargową drogą zależy od wymagań i okoliczności każdego konkretnego przypadku. Niezależnie od wyboru, ważne jest, aby proces odbywał się zgodnie z obowiązującymi przepisami, w celu zapewnienia uczciwości i legalności transakcji.

The real estate industry is a highly lucrative market that involves the buying, selling, and leasing of properties. According to market forecasts, the global real estate market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and favorable government policies contribute to the increasing demand for properties.

One of the key issues related to the real estate industry is the complexity of legal and administrative requirements. As mentioned in Article 27 of the Law on Real Estate Economy, the sale or lease of land requires the signing of a notarial deed. This requirement aims to ensure the security and reliability of property transactions and protect the interests of all parties involved. A notarial deed is a legal document that attests to the agreement between the seller and the buyer or lessee. It is an important step that provides legal protection to both parties.

Additionally, Article 28 of the Law on Real Estate Economy states that the sale or lease of land can be done through either a bidding process or a non-bidding process, depending on the circumstances and requirements of the specific case. The bidding process involves potential buyers submitting offers, and the property is awarded to the person who offers the most favorable price or conditions. This process aims to ensure fairness and equal opportunities for all interested parties.

On the other hand, the non-bidding process involves a direct agreement between the seller and the buyer, without the need for competitive bidding. This form of transaction may be used when the seller already has a specific buyer in mind or when there is a justified reason for choosing this route.

In conclusion, the sale or lease of land requires the signing of a notarial deed, as stipulated in the Law on Real Estate Economy. The choice between a bidding process and a non-bidding process depends on the requirements and circumstances of each specific case. Regardless of the choice, it is important to ensure that the process complies with the applicable laws and regulations to guarantee the fairness and legality of the transaction.

