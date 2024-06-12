Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wygłodniali najemcy i sparaliżowana budownictwo mieszkaniowe – trudności na niemieckim rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Autor wpisu, znanego jako „Rentier z wykresem”, podsycił dyskusję na temat niedoboru mieszkań do wynajęcia w Niemczech, a szczególnie w Berlinie. Zamiast polegać na cytatach, przedstawia faktyczne wyzwania, z jakimi borykają się najemcy i deweloperzy.

W Niemczech rosną gigantyczne kolejki chętnych na wynajem mieszkań. Wielu zdesperowanych najemców umieszcza ogłoszenia publiczne, a niektórzy są nawet gotowi zapłacić wysokie opłaty, nawet do 25 tysięcy euro, za prawo do najmu. Konieczność szybkiego podjęcia decyzji jest kluczowa, ponieważ każde ogłoszenie znika w krótkim czasie.

Jednocześnie, deweloperzy mają problemy z inwestycjami mieszkaniowymi. Wstrzymują się z budową z powodu braku opłacalności oraz trudności ze znalezieniem odpowiednich gruntów do zabudowy. Złożona biurokracja również przyczynia się do wydłużenia procesu realizacji projektów.

Dodatkowo, reportaż przedstawia zmagania mieszkańców z rynkiem mieszkaniowym w Berlinie. Część z nich jest na skraju wyczerpania po miesiącach bezskutecznych poszukiwań, a konkurencja jest ogromna. Odpowiedź na ogłoszenie musi być wysłana w ciągu trzech minut, a bez płatnej subskrypcji dodatku ImmoScout Plus aplikowanie nie ma sensu. Otrzymanie zaproszenia na oglądanie mieszkania jest uważane za duże osiągnięcie, a konkurencja na miejscu jest ogromna.

Wydaje się, że brak mieszkań do wynajęcia i problemy z budownictwem mieszkaniowym to jeden z głównych problemów społecznych w Niemczech. Autor artykułu podkreśla skalę problemu, stwierdzając, że „po prostu nie można znaleźć mieszkania”. Sytuacja ta wymaga działania rządu i branży nieruchomości w celu znalezienia rozwiązań, które zaspokoją potrzeby mieszkańców i stymulują rozwój rynku nieruchomości.

Trends in the German real estate industry suggest a significant shortage of rental properties, particularly in Berlin. This has sparked a debate, with tenants and developers facing real challenges as they try to navigate the housing market.

One of the major issues is the skyrocketing demand for rental properties in Germany. Prospective tenants often find themselves in long waiting lists and are resorting to public announcements to secure a place to live. Some individuals have even been willing to pay exorbitant fees, reaching up to 25,000 euros, for the right to rent a property. The need for quick decision-making is crucial, as rental advertisements disappear within a short period of time.

Meanwhile, developers are facing their own set of obstacles in the residential real estate market. Many have put their building projects on hold due to lack of profitability and difficulties in finding suitable land for construction. Additionally, complex bureaucratic processes contribute to delays in project implementation.

The article also discusses the struggles of residents in Berlin’s housing market. Some individuals are in a state of exhaustion after months of unsuccessful searching for a place to live, as the competition is fierce. Responding to a rental advertisement within three minutes is a necessity, while applying without a paid subscription to ImmoScout Plus is considered futile. Even securing an invitation to view a property is considered a significant achievement, given the intense competition on-site.

It is evident that the shortage of rental properties and challenges in the residential construction sector are among the key social issues in Germany. The author emphasizes the scale of the problem by stating that „finding a rental property is simply impossible.” Addressing this situation requires action from the government and the real estate industry to find solutions that meet the needs of residents and stimulate the growth of the property market.

For more information on the German real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit Deutsche Welle’s article on German real estate market forecasts. Another helpful resource is the The Guardian’s report on Berlin’s rental crisis during the pandemic, which provides insights into the challenges faced by renters in the city.