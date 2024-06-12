Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost cen działek budowlanych w Polskich miastach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według danych udostępnionych przez Cenatorium i Bankier.pl, ceny działek budowlanych w Polskich miastach nadal rosną. Ostatnie podwyżki spowodowały dwucyfrowy wzrost cen w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Mimo to, w Warszawie ceny działek są przeciętnie niższe niż przed dwoma laty.

W pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku, ceny działek budowlanych w stolicach województw wzrosły o około 4-5 procent w porównaniu do poprzedniego kwartału. Największy wzrost odnotowano we Wrocławiu, gdzie ceny wzrosły o 5 procent. Najwięcej, średnio 846 złotych za metr kwadratowy, płaci się nadal w Warszawie. Drugie miejsce zajmuje Gdańsk z średnią ceną 777 złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Obserwując dane z ostatnich dwóch lat, można zauważyć, że ceny działek budowlanych w Polskich miastach rosną. W Warszawie ceny wzrosły o 9 procent, a w Gdańsku o niemal 22 procent. Również w Łodzi ceny znacznie się podniosły, osiągając wzrost o 32,5 procent.

Z drugiej strony, ceny działek budowlanych poza stolicami województw wzrosły o niewielkie 4 procent. Najwięcej, średnio 166 złotych za metr kwadratowy, płacono w województwie małopolskim. Drugie miejsce zajęło pomorskie, gdzie ceny wzrosły o 4,7 procent.

Mimo że ceny działek budowlanych w Polskich miastach nadal rosną, różnice w cenach między poszczególnymi regionami są znaczne. Zainteresowani zakupem działek budowlanych powinni wziąć pod uwagę te czynniki oraz konieczność szybkiego działania, zanim ceny dalej wzrosną.

The rising prices of building plots in Polish cities indicate a growth trend in the real estate industry. According to data from Cenatorium and Bankier.pl, the latest increases have led to double-digit price growth compared to the previous year. However, in Warsaw, the prices of building plots are currently lower on average than they were two years ago.

In the first quarter of 2024, the prices of building plots in provincial capitals increased by around 4-5 percent compared to the previous quarter. The highest increase was recorded in Wrocław, where prices rose by 5 percent. Warsaw still has the highest average price per square meter, at 846 Polish złoty. Gdańsk takes the second place with an average price of 777 złoty per square meter.

Analyzing the data from the past two years, it is evident that the prices of building plots in Polish cities continue to rise. In Warsaw, prices have increased by 9 percent, and in Gdańsk by nearly 22 percent. Łódź has also experienced a significant increase, with prices rising by 32.5 percent.

On the other hand, the prices of building plots outside the provincial capitals have increased by a modest 4 percent. The highest prices, averaging 166 złoty per square meter, were observed in the Małopolskie Voivodeship. Pomeranian Voivodeship took the second place with a price increase of 4.7 percent.

Although the prices of building plots in Polish cities are still rising, there are significant differences in prices between regions. Potential buyers should consider these factors and the need for quick action before prices further escalate.

