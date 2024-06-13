Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Dramatyczny spadek wartości nieruchomości przy 1440 Broadway

Od roku 2021 wartość nieruchomości przy 1440 Broadway, znajdującej się w samym sercu Manhattanu, spadła o 46%. To nie jest wynik wady konstrukcyjnej, ponieważ budynek przeszedł niedawno gruntowną renowację. Świeże wejście, odnowiona fasada i atrakcyjne, nowoczesne lobby – budynek ma wszystko, co potrzebne do atrakcyjności. Ale sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Stanach Zjednoczonych jest krytyczna, a centrum biznesowe Ameryki stało się dość ciche.

Obecnie, nieruchomość w centrum Manhattanu, która wcześniej należała do CIM Group, została wyceniona na 320 milionów dolarów. To aż o 46% mniej niż przed trzema laty. Przyczyną tak drastycznego spadku jest kryzys na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Nowym Jorku.

Miniony rok był prawdziwym koszmarem dla nieruchomości przy 1440 Broadway. Największym najemcą na obszarze 40% budynku, WeWork, ogłosił upadłość jesienią 2023 roku. Restrukturyzacja firmy zmusiła ją do poszukiwania oszczędności, a właściciel budynku zgodził się na obniżenie czynszu o 40%.

To było ogromne uderzenie dla dochodów budynku. Data wygaśnięcia umowy najmu została przesunięta o 7 lat do 2028 roku, jak podaje JP Morgan. Kolejnym ciosem było odejście drugiego największego najemcy, Macy’s, który zajmował 25% powierzchni biurowca. Ta niezagospodarowana przestrzeń pozostaje nadal pusta.

Według analityków JPMorgan, tylko nieco ponad połowa nieruchomości przy 1440 Broadway jest obecnie wynajęta, co stanowi 58% zajętości. Dochód brutto z wynajmu w 2024 roku spadł o 52% w porównaniu z poprzednim rokiem. Sytuacja budynku była już trudna w 2023 roku, gdy firma CIM Group była bliska wycofania się z inwestycji.

Trudności na rynku nieruchomości dotyczą nie tylko 1440 Broadway, ale także innych budynków w okolicy, takich jak 1740 Broadway. Ten drugi budynek również zmaga się z poważnymi problemami. Niestety, sytuacja wywołuje niepokój wśród inwestorów i może stanowić sygnał kryzysu na globalnym rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych.

The commercial real estate industry in the United States is currently facing critical challenges, and the situation is particularly evident in the heart of Manhattan, as seen in the case of the property at 1440 Broadway. The value of this property has seen a dramatic 46% decline since 2021, despite undergoing a recent thorough renovation. With a fresh entrance, renovated facade, and attractive modern lobby, the building possesses all the necessary elements for attractiveness. However, the commercial real estate market in the United States has become quite subdued, and the business center of America is feeling the impact.

Currently owned by the CIM Group, the property in downtown Manhattan is now valued at $320 million, which is a staggering 46% less than it was three years ago. The drastic decline can be attributed to the crisis in the commercial real estate market in New York City.

The past year has been a nightmare for the property at 1440 Broadway. WeWork, the largest tenant occupying 40% of the building, declared bankruptcy in the fall of 2023. The company’s restructuring forced them to seek cost savings, and the building’s owner agreed to a 40% rent reduction.

This was a massive blow to the building’s income. The lease expiration date was moved seven years ahead to 2028, as reported by JP Morgan. Another blow came when the second-largest tenant, Macy’s, occupying 25% of the office space, decided to leave. This vacant space remains unoccupied.

According to JPMorgan analysts, just over half of the property at 1440 Broadway is currently leased, accounting for 58% occupancy. Gross rental income in 2024 dropped by 52% compared to the previous year. The building’s situation was already difficult in 2023 when the CIM Group was considering withdrawing from the investment.

Challenges in the real estate market are not limited to 1440 Broadway but extend to other buildings in the area, such as 1740 Broadway. The latter building is also facing significant issues. Unfortunately, this situation is causing concern among investors and may serve as a signal of a crisis in the global commercial real estate market.

For more information about the commercial real estate market and related issues, you can visit Cushman & Wakefield or JLL, two reputable companies providing real estate services and market insights.

Additionally, staying updated with news from New York City’s real estate market through publications like The Real Deal or the New York Times Real Estate section can provide further insights into industry trends and issues.