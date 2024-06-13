Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Długookresowe Finansowanie Nieruchomości w Polsce: Perspektywy związane z wzrostem cen

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według badań przeprowadzonych przez analityków Banku Pekao, polski rynek nieruchomości stoi przed kolejnymi wzrostami cen w najbliższych latach. Jak wyjaśniają eksperci, rosnące realne dochody Polaków, programy pomocowe obniżające stopy dla najbardziej narażonych gospodarstw domowych oraz duży potencjał kredytowy przyczyniają się do utrzymania wysokiego popytu na mieszkania.

Jednak, jak wskazuje Łukasz Łaszek, ekspert od finansowania nieruchomości, aktualny system finansowania nieruchomości w Polsce napotyka na trudności. Zgodnie z jego opinią, podstawą funkcjonowania tego systemu jest możliwość zaciągnięcia długoterminowych kredytów o relatywnie niskim oprocentowaniu, co umożliwia większą dostępność mieszkań dla społeczeństwa.

Ryzykiem, które wpływa na koszty finansowania, jest głównie ryzyko inflacyjne. Im niższe ryzyko, tym niższe oprocentowanie. Jednak dla rynku nieruchomości ważne jest również ryzyko polityczne i odpowiednie regulacje bankowe.

W kontekście rosnących cen nieruchomości, konieczne jest skupienie się na długoterminowym finansowaniu, które zapewni stabilność rynku. Ekspert Łukasz Łaszek zauważa, że aby system finansowania nieruchomości działał sprawnie, konieczne jest utrzymanie długich okresów kredytowania, sięgających nawet 15-30 lat. W ten sposób banki będą mogły zapewniać niskooprocentowane kredyty, co przyczyni się do większej dostępności nieruchomości dla szerokiego grona społeczeństwa.

Wniosek jest jasny: długookresowe finansowanie nieruchomości jest kluczowym elementem stabilizacji rynku mieszkaniowego. Wzrost cen nieruchomości będzie nadal obecny, ale poprawa dochodów Polaków i większa dostępność kredytów mogą pomóc im w spełnieniu marzeń o własnym mieszkaniu. Dlatego ważne jest, aby polityka rządowa i regulacje bankowe odpowiednio wspierały ten proces.

According to research conducted by analysts from Bank Pekao, the Polish real estate market is expected to see further price increases in the coming years. The experts explain that the rising real incomes of Poles, assistance programs lowering interest rates for the most vulnerable households, and the large credit potential all contribute to maintaining high demand for apartments.

However, as Łukasz Łaszek, a real estate financing expert, points out, the current system of real estate financing in Poland faces difficulties. According to his opinion, the basis for the functioning of this system is the possibility of taking out long-term loans with relatively low interest rates, which enables greater accessibility of housing for society.

The risk that affects financing costs is mainly inflation risk. The lower the risk, the lower the interest rates. However, political risk and appropriate banking regulations are also important for the real estate market.

In the context of rising property prices, it is necessary to focus on long-term financing that will ensure market stability. Expert Łukasz Łaszek notes that in order for the real estate financing system to function efficiently, it is necessary to maintain long loan periods, even up to 15-30 years. This way, banks will be able to provide low-interest loans, which will contribute to greater accessibility of properties for a wide range of people.

The conclusion is clear: long-term real estate financing is a key element of stabilizing the housing market. Property prices will continue to rise, but the improvement in the incomes of Poles and greater availability of loans can help them fulfill their dreams of owning their own homes. Therefore, it is important for government policies and banking regulations to appropriately support this process.