Dylematy kupujących: Wzrost cen mieszkań w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości

Ostatnie dane na temat sprzedaży nowych mieszkań w Polsce nie napawają optymizmem. Udział raty hipotecznej w dochodzie pary zarabiającej po 80% średniej pensji wynosi aż 46%, co czyni kredyty bardzo trudno dostępnymi. W rezultacie liczba wniosków o kredyt hipoteczny była na trzecim najniższym poziomie w ostatnich 8 latach.

Ceny mieszkań w ogłoszeniach sprzedażowych opublikowanych w maju były średnio o 0,9% wyższe niż w kwietniu. Jednakże, w 7 miastach odnotowano spadki cen, a w 10 miastach wzrosty. Z perspektywy danych miesięcznych ciężko mówić jeszcze o załamaniu na rynku nieruchomości. Największe spadki odnotowano w Katowicach, Gdyni i Sosnowcu, natomiast wzrosty zaobserwowano w Toruniu, Białymstoku, Radomiu i Bydgoszczy. Warto zauważyć, że Warszawa, gdzie w poprzednim miesiącu odnotowano pewne problemy, znów zanotowała wzrost cen mieszkań.

Prognozy NBP

W raporcie o stabilności systemu finansowego opublikowanym przez Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP) pojawiły się stwierdzenia, że rosnące ceny nieruchomości mieszkaniowych nie sugerują istotnej korekty cen w przyszłości. Bank centralny podkreślił, że rosnące płace w gospodarce przyczyniają się do rozwijania rynku kredytowego i finansowania nieruchomości. NBP przewiduje, że wynagrodzenia będą dalej rosnąć, przewyższając inflację. To ma sprawić, że Polacy będą mieli większe fundusze na zakup mieszkań, mimo wysokich cen i stóp procentowych.

Wyzwania dla kupujących

Pomimo poprawy sytuacji, nadal istnieje trudność dla osób młodych, które zarabiają poniżej średniego wynagrodzenia. Dla przykładu, para zarabiająca po 80% średniej pensji (łącznie 9 311 zł netto) i chcąca kupić mieszkanie o powierzchni 50 m² w dużym mieście musiałaby przeznaczyć aż 46% swojego dochodu na ratę kredytu hipotecznego.

Choć rosnące stopy procentowe i ceny mieszkań stwarzają pewne wyzwania dla kupujących, obecnie sytuacja nie jest tragiczna. Prognozy NBP wskazują na wzrost wynagrodzeń oraz stopniowe obniżanie stóp procentowych, co może przyczynić się do poprawy sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości w przyszłości. Jednakże, dla wielu młodych osób zakup mieszkania w ciągu najbliższych 2-3 lat może być trudnym wyzwaniem bez nowych programów wsparcia.

Real Estate Market Situation

The latest data on the sale of new apartments in Poland is not optimistic. The mortgage installment accounts for 46% of the income of a couple earning 80% of the average salary, making mortgages very difficult to obtain. As a result, the number of mortgage loan applications was at the third lowest level in the past 8 years.

The prices of apartments in sales advertisements published in May were on average 0.9% higher than in April. However, price decreases were observed in 7 cities, while price increases were seen in 10 cities. From a monthly data perspective, it is difficult to speak of a real estate market downturn at this point. The biggest price decreases were noted in Katowice, Gdynia, and Sosnowiec, while increases were observed in Toruń, Białystok, Radom, and Bydgoszcz. It is worth noting that Warsaw, where certain problems were recorded in the previous month, once again saw an increase in apartment prices.

NBP Forecasts

In the financial stability report published by the National Bank of Poland (NBP), it was stated that the rising prices of residential real estate do not suggest a significant correction in prices in the future. The central bank emphasized that rising wages in the economy contribute to the development of the credit market and real estate financing. The NBP predicts that wages will continue to rise, surpassing inflation. This is expected to provide Polish citizens with more funds for purchasing apartments, despite high prices and interest rates.

Challenges for Buyers

Despite the improvement in the situation, there are still difficulties for young individuals who earn below the average salary. For example, a couple earning 80% of the average salary (a total of 9,311 PLN net) and wanting to buy a 50 m² apartment in a large city would have to allocate 46% of their income to the mortgage installment.

Although rising interest rates and housing prices pose challenges for buyers, the current situation is not tragic. NBP forecasts indicate wage growth and a gradual reduction in interest rates, which may contribute to an improvement in the real estate market situation in the future. However, for many young individuals, purchasing an apartment within the next 2-3 years may be a difficult challenge without new support programs.

