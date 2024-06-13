Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Katastrofalna sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości w Irlandii

Pod względem dostępności mieszkań do wynajęcia, Irlandia znajduje się w bardzo trudnej sytuacji. Popyt na lokale przewyższa podaż, co prowadzi do nagłego wzrostu cen. Ciężko znaleźć dostępne mieszkanie, a kolejki do wynajmu są niezwykle długie.

Również sytuacja dla najemców jest bardzo trudna. Wiele osób jest eksmitowanych przez właścicieli, którzy chcą podnieść czynsz albo przekształcić nieruchomość na wynajem krótkoterminowy. W Irlandii eksmisje są stosunkowo łatwe do przeprowadzenia przez prywatnych właścicieli.

Głównym problemem jest jednak niedobór mieszkań. Według danych Residential Tenancies Board, w ciągu pięciu lat liczba umów najmu spadła o 43,6 tysiąca. W kraju brakuje przynajmniej 25 tysięcy mieszkań do wynajęcia.

Ponadto, inwestorzy zdominowali rynek pierwotny, skupując dziesiątki lub setki mieszkań w jednej transakcji. To prowadzi do jeszcze większego ograniczenia dostępności dla osób poszukujących mieszkani, a także do wzrostu cen na rynku nieruchomości.

Niedobór mieszkań w Irlandii jest ogromny. Rocznie buduje się ich zaledwie 33 tysiące, podczas gdy według szacunków potrzeba 58 tysięcy. Gospodarka kraju przeżywała rozkwit na początku XXI wieku, co spowodowało szybki wzrost liczby nieruchomości. Jednak po kryzysie finansowym z 2008 roku rynek nieruchomości załamał się, a wiele budynków i osiedli zostało porzuconych.

Ostatecznym rezultatem jest to, że aż dwie trzecie młodych Irlandczyków w wieku od 18 do 34 lat nadal mieszka z rodzicami. Ponadto, coraz mniej osób młodych posiada swoje własne mieszkania.

Cały ten kryzys na rynku nieruchomości w Irlandii stanowi ostrzeżenie dla Polski. Warto wyciągnąć wnioski i znaleźć odpowiednie rozwiązania, aby zapobiec podobnej sytuacji na rodzimym rynku.

The housing crisis in Ireland is a pressing issue that has led to a shortage of rental properties and increased rental prices. The demand for housing far exceeds the supply, making it difficult for individuals to find available apartments or houses for rent. As a result, there are long queues and waiting lists for rentals.

Tenants in Ireland also face significant challenges. Many people are being evicted by landlords who want to increase rents or convert their properties for short-term rentals. Private landlords have relatively easy procedures to carry out evictions in Ireland.

The major problem, however, is the shortage of housing. According to data from the Residential Tenancies Board, the number of rental agreements has decreased by 43,600 in five years. The country is lacking at least 25,000 rental properties.

Furthermore, investors have dominated the primary market, acquiring dozens or even hundreds of properties in a single transaction. This further restricts availability for prospective tenants and leads to an increase in property prices.

The housing shortage in Ireland is significant. Only 33,000 new properties are being built annually, while estimates suggest that 58,000 are needed. The country experienced a real estate boom in the early 2000s, leading to a rapid increase in the number of properties. However, after the financial crisis of 2008, the real estate market collapsed, and many buildings and developments were abandoned.

As a result, two-thirds of young Irish people between the ages of 18 and 34 still live with their parents. Additionally, fewer young people own their own homes.

The housing crisis in Ireland serves as a warning to Poland. It is crucial to draw lessons from this situation and find appropriate solutions to prevent a similar scenario in the domestic market.

