Komornik i rzeczoznawca majątkowy zostali uniewinnieni z zarzutów błędnej wyceny nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Sąd Okręgowy w Olsztynie wydał wyrok uniewinniający komornika, rzeczoznawcę majątkowego i prezesa Sądu Okręgowego, którzy byli oskarżeni o błąd w wycenie nieruchomości. Powód, Jakub P., wystąpił z pozwem o odszkodowanie, argumentując że działania rzeczoznawcy wpłynęły na wartość nieruchomości. Powództwo opierało się na przepisach kodeksu cywilnego dotyczących odpowiedzialności odszkodowawczej komornika.

Sąd Apelacyjny w Białymstoku, po rozpatrzeniu sprawy, uznał, że roszczenie powoda uległo przedawnieniu i oddalił powództwo. Sąd nie uwzględnił również wezwań do próby ugodowej. Powód nie zgadzał się z takim rozstrzygnięciem i wniósł skargę kasacyjną do Izby Cywilnej Sądu Najwyższego.

Jednak Sąd Najwyższy oddalił kasację powoda, podtrzymując decyzję sądu drugiej instancji. Sąd uzasadnił swoje stanowisko, wskazując na fakt, że zarzut przedawnienia roszczenia został przedstawiony już przed sądem pierwszej instancji. Sędzia sprawozdawca wyjaśnił, że sąd drugiej instancji wziął pod uwagę argumenty powoda i dopuścił dowód z akt spraw pojednawczych. Mimo to sąd uznał, że wezwanie do próby ugodowej nie przerywało biegu terminu przedawnienia.

Sąd Najwyższy podkreślił, że wezwanie do próby ugody ma skutek i cel dochodzenia roszczenia, bez względu na to, czy dojdzie do zawarcia ugody przed sądem. Jednak nie można używać kolejnych prób jako metody wydłużenia terminu przedawnienia.

W rezultacie komornik i rzeczoznawca majątkowy zostali uniewinnieni z zarzutów błędnego wycenienia nieruchomości. Wyrok ten potwierdza, że powód nie mógł liczyć na zawarcie ugody, ponieważ postępowanie karne wobec komornika zakończyło się umorzeniem.

The unification ruling by the District Court in Olsztyn, acquitting the bailiff, property appraiser, and president of the District Court, who were accused of an error in real estate valuation, has shed light on the challenges faced by the real estate industry in Poland. The plaintiff, Jakub P., had filed a lawsuit seeking compensation, arguing that the actions of the appraiser had affected the value of the property. The lawsuit was based on the provisions of the Civil Code regarding tort liability of bailiffs.

The Appellate Court in Białystok, after examining the case, determined that the plaintiff’s claim had expired and dismissed the lawsuit. The Court also did not consider requests for a settlement attempt. The plaintiff disagreed with this decision and filed a cassation complaint with the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court.

However, the Supreme Court rejected the plaintiff’s cassation, upholding the decision of the second instance court. The Court justified its position by pointing out that the defense of the claim’s expiration had already been raised before the first instance court. The reporting judge explained that the second instance court had taken into account the plaintiff’s arguments and allowed evidence from the conciliation proceedings. Nevertheless, the Court held that the invitation to a settlement attempt did not interrupt the running of the limitation period.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the invitation to a settlement attempt has the purpose and effect of pursuing a claim, regardless of whether a settlement is reached before the court. However, multiple attempts cannot be used as a method to extend the limitation period.

As a result, the bailiff and property appraiser were acquitted of the charges of erroneous real estate valuation. This verdict confirms that the plaintiff could not rely on reaching a settlement, as the criminal proceedings against the bailiff ended in dismissal.

This case highlights the importance of accurate real estate valuation and the potential legal implications for professionals in the industry. It also underscores the significance of complying with the provisions of the Civil Code and the limitations of using settlement attempts to extend the limitation period.

For more information about the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit Narodowy Bank Polski, the official website of the National Bank of Poland.