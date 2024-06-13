Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Po wyburzeniu biurowców, Archicom zamienia teren w osiedle mieszkaniowe

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Archicom, jedna z największych polskich firm developerskich, zakupiła trzy biurowce na stołecznym Mokotowie od Immofinanz za 28,5 mln zł plus VAT. Umowa ta jest częścią optymalizacji portfela nieruchomości komercyjnych Immofinanz. Biurowce, znane wcześniej jako Myhive Mokotów Two, Three i Four, mają dwadzieścia pięć lat i były częścią kompleksu Empark.

Jednak Archicom planuje zburzenie tych budynków i za ich miejscem wybudowanie osiedla mieszkaniowego. Działka ma powierzchnię ponad 15 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych, a to przekłada się na możliwość stworzenia nowego osiedla mieszkalnego. Podobne działania Archicom już przeprowadził w ramach wcześniejszej inwestycji, gdzie budynki wyburzono, a na ich miejsce powstało osiedle Modern Mokotów. Pierwsze mieszkania na nowym terenie zostaną oddane do użytku w przyszłym roku.

Interesującym elementem tej transakcji jest również fakt, że Archicom zobowiązał się wybudować szkołę podstawową dla 450 uczniów. Takie postępowanie zapewniło firmie uznanie ze strony Rady Warszawy, która przyznała Archicomu nagrodę Real Estate Impactor w kategorii „inicjatywa wnosząca nową jakość”. Projekt osiedla mieszkaniowego Archicomu jest największym w Warszawie realizowanym w formule lex deweloper. Firma planuje przeznaczenie części gruntów, które pierwotnie miały być zabudowane komercyjnie, na cele mieszkaniowe. Archicom zamierza również korzystać z różnych narzędzi, w tym specustawy mieszkaniowej lex deweloper, aby zwiększyć skalę swoich inwestycji.

Ta inwestycja jest kolejnym krokiem Archicomu w jego dążeniu do bycia jednym z największych deweloperów mieszkaniowych w Polsce. Firma konsekwentnie adaptuje swoją strategię i dokonuje innowacyjnych ruchów, przekształcając nieużywane przestrzenie biurowe w atrakcyjne osiedla mieszkalne.

Archicom, one of the largest Polish real estate development companies, has purchased three office buildings in the Mokotów district of Warsaw from Immofinanz for PLN 28.5 million plus VAT. This agreement is part of Immofinanz’s commercial real estate portfolio optimization. The office buildings, formerly known as Myhive Mokotów Two, Three, and Four, are 25 years old and were part of the Empark complex.

However, Archicom plans to demolish these buildings and replace them with a residential complex. The plot of land has an area of over 15,000 square meters, which translates to the potential for creating a new residential neighborhood. Archicom has already carried out similar actions in a previous investment, where buildings were demolished and replaced with the Modern Mokotów residential complex. The first apartments in the new area will be available for use next year.

An interesting aspect of this transaction is that Archicom has committed to building a primary school for 450 students. This approach has earned the company recognition from the Warsaw City Council, which awarded Archicom the Real Estate Impactor prize in the „initiative bringing new quality” category. Archicom’s residential complex project is the largest in Warsaw implemented under the developer law. The company plans to allocate some of the originally intended commercial land for residential purposes. Archicom also intends to utilize various tools, including the developer law, to increase the scale of its investments.

This investment is another step for Archicom in its quest to become one of the largest residential developers in Poland. The company consistently adapts its strategy and makes innovative moves, transforming unused office spaces into attractive residential neighborhoods.

