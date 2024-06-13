Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy korzystają z korzystnej sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości, ale istnieje ryzyko dla systemu finansowego

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Polacy korzystają z rosnącej popularności inwestowania w nieruchomości, ale ta korzystna sytuacja może mieć negatywne konsekwencje dla systemu finansowego. Jacek Łaszek, naczelnik Wydziału Analiz Rynku Nieruchomości w Departamencie Stabilności Finansowej NBP, ostrzega przed możliwymi zagrożeniami.

„W Polsce mamy w tej chwili górkę, czyli pojechaliśmy na szczytowy punkt cyklu, wpadliśmy w zawirowania. Jedną z ofiar tego cyklu jest system finansowy – system finansowania nieruchomości” – powiedział Łaszek.

Aby kupić nieruchomość, potrzebne jest finansowanie, dlatego system finansowania nieruchomości musi opierać się na długookresowości. Długoterminowe i stosunkowo tanie kredyty są kluczowe dla dostępności mieszkań dla przeciętnych Polaków. Jednak obecność niskiego ryzyka inflacyjnego jest niezbędna do utrzymania niskich oprocentowań.

Rynek nieruchomości nie jest jedynym czynnikiem wpływającym na jego stabilność. Istnieje również ryzyko polityczne oraz potrzeba dobrych regulacji bankowych i zaufania do systemu finansowego w zakresie spłaty kredytów.

Inwestowanie w nieruchomości jest dla wielu Polaków sposobem na zabezpieczenie przyszłości finansowej. Niska stopa bezrobocia sprawia, że wielu ma stabilne źródło dochodu, co umożliwia skorzystanie z korzystnej sytuacji na rynku. Jednak należy pamiętać o ryzyku związanym z nadmiernym zadłużeniem i nagłymi zmianami na rynku nieruchomości.

Podsumowując, choć inwestowanie w nieruchomości może przynieść korzyści, należy być świadomym możliwych zagrożeń dla systemu finansowego. Ważne jest, aby zachować ostrożność i podejmować decyzje finansowe w sposób odpowiedzialny.

Polish people are taking advantage of the growing popularity of real estate investment, but this favorable situation may have negative consequences for the financial system. Jacek Łaszek, the head of the Real Estate Market Analysis Department at the National Bank of Poland, warns of possible threats.

„In Poland, we are currently at the peak of the cycle, and we have entered into turbulence. One of the victims of this cycle is the financial system – the system of real estate financing,” said Łaszek.

To buy real estate, financing is needed, so the real estate financing system must be based on long-term stability. Long-term and relatively inexpensive loans are crucial for the affordability of housing for average Poles. However, the presence of low inflation risk is necessary to maintain low interest rates.

The real estate market is not the only factor impacting its stability. There is also political risk, as well as the need for good banking regulations and trust in the financial system regarding loan repayment.

Investing in real estate is a way for many Poles to secure their financial future. The low unemployment rate means that many have a stable source of income, which enables them to take advantage of the favorable market situation. However, it is important to remember the risks associated with excessive debt and sudden changes in the real estate market.

In conclusion, while real estate investment can bring benefits, it is important to be aware of the potential threats to the financial system. It is crucial to exercise caution and make financial decisions responsibly.

