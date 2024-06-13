Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Poszukujesz nieruchomości w województwie łódzkim? Zobacz, jakie okazje czekają na licytacjach!

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Chociaż licytacje komornicze często budzą mieszane uczucia, warto pamiętać, że stanowią szansę na znalezienie nieruchomości w atrakcyjnej cenie. W czerwcu i lipcu 2024 roku w województwie łódzkim zostaną wystawione na licytację różne domy, mieszkania i samochody. Koniecznie sprawdź, jakie okazje czekają!

Licytacje komornicze nieruchomości są publiczne i otwarte dla każdego. Jednak zgodnie z kodeksem postępowania cywilnego, niektóre osoby nie mogą wziąć udziału w licytacji, takie jak bliscy krewni dłużnika (dzieci, małżonkowie, rodzeństwo, rodzice) oraz osoby, które nie dopełniły formalności związanych z zakupem na poprzednich licytacjach.

W trakcie aukcji komornik podaje informacje dotyczące przedmiotu licytacji, ceny wywoławczej, sumy rękojmi, terminu uiszczenia ceny nabycia oraz wszelkich obciążeń nieruchomości. Przebieg licytacji może odbywać się ustnie i może mieć miejsce nawet wtedy, gdy zjawi się tylko jeden licytant. Zgodnie z zasadami, zwycięzcą aukcji zostaje osoba, która zadeklaruje najwyższą cenę.

W przypadku wygranej, nabywca ma 14 dni na zapłatę kwoty, pomniejszonej o wadium. Ważne jest jednak, że nie trzeba osobiście uczestniczyć w licytacji – można wyznaczyć inną osobę, mającą pełnomocnictwo do zawarcia transakcji.

Nieruchomości wystawione na licytację można nabyć w bardzo atrakcyjnych cenach. Warto śledzić informacje o licytacjach na stronie internetowej Krajowej Rady Komorniczej, gdzie można znaleźć także oferty innych przedmiotów, takich jak biżuteria, antyki, sprzęt gospodarstwa domowego, łodzie i samochody.

Jeśli poszukujesz nieruchomości w województwie łódzkim, to jest doskonała okazja, aby zapoznać się z ofertami dostępnymi na licytacjach komorniczych. Nie przegap tej szansy na znalezienie wymarzonej nieruchomości w przystępnej cenie!

The industry of court auctions in Poland has been growing steadily in recent years. Court auctions, also known as foreclosure auctions or execution auctions, offer an opportunity to purchase properties at attractive prices. In June and July 2024, various houses, apartments, and cars will be put up for auction in the Łódź Voivodeship.

Court auctions are public and open to everyone. However, according to the Code of Civil Procedure, certain individuals are restricted from participating in the auction, such as close relatives of the debtor (children, spouses, siblings, parents) and individuals who have not fulfilled the formalities related to purchasing at previous auctions.

During the auction, the court bailiff provides information about the item being auctioned, the starting price, the amount of a deposit, the deadline for payment, and any encumbrances on the property. The auction can be conducted orally and can take place even if only one bidder is present. According to the rules, the winner of the auction is the person who declares the highest price.

In case of a successful bid, the buyer has 14 days to pay the purchase price, reduced by the deposit. However, it is not necessary to personally participate in the auction – another person with the power of attorney can be designated to conclude the transaction.

Properties offered at court auctions can be acquired at very attractive prices. It is worth keeping track of information about auctions on the website of the National Council of Judicial Officers, where offers for other items such as jewelry, antiques, household appliances, boats, and cars can also be found.

If you are looking for real estate in the Łódź Voivodeship, this is an excellent opportunity to explore the offerings available at court auctions. Do not miss this chance to find your dream property at an affordable price!

For more information about court auctions in Poland, visit the Krajowa Rada Komornicza website.