Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Stabilizacja rynku deweloperskiego: prognozy na przyszłość

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego badania Indeksu Nastrojów Deweloperów przeprowadzonego przez portal Tabelaofert, deweloperzy w Polsce przewidują stabilizację cen mieszkań i spowolnienie sprzedaży. Indeks zmiany cen mieszkań osiągnął najniższy poziom od roku, co wskazuje na znaczne pogorszenie nastrojów na rynku.

Projekt „Kredyt na start” ogłoszony w kwietniu przyczynił się do wzrostu wskaźnika, ale tylko do poziomu 0,46. Następnie w maju spadł o ponad 50% do 0,22, kontynuując tym samym trend spadkowy. Deweloperzy wciąż wykazują większe oczekiwania co do wzrostu cen niż spadku, jednak liczba tych oczekujących spadków jest największa od czasu badań prowadzonych w ramach Indeksu Nastrojów.

Podobnie indeks zmiany tempa sprzedaży mieszkań jest już po raz drugi w ciągu ostatnich dwunastu miesięcy pod kreską. Jeszcze w grudniu 2023 roku oczekiwania deweloperów związane były z brakiem oferty. Teraz, pół roku później, oferta jest większa, ale nastroje odwróciły się o 180 stopni w ciągu zaledwie jednego miesiąca. Według danych ze sprawozdania, coraz większy odsetek badanych deweloperów oczekuje spadków cen (21,7%), podczas gdy w kwietniu liczba ta wynosiła 10,6%. Natomiast odsetek tych, którzy spodziewają się wzrostów, spadł z 46,8% w kwietniu do 19,8% w maju.

Warto zaznaczyć, że deweloperzy są zdania, iż rynkowi mieszkań ma towarzyszyć stabilizacja cen, czyli niewielkie wzrosty na poziomie inflacji, oraz słabsza sprzedaż. Jednak przewidywania te są w dużej mierze uzależnione od wiążących decyzji dotyczących programu „Kredyt na start”.

Badanie przeprowadzono na próbie prawie dwustu największych deweloperów w Polsce, co daje nam szerszy obraz aktualnego stanu rynku. Mimo spadających nastrojów, istnieje nadzieja na równowagę i stabilność w przyszłości. Deweloperzy będą musieli dostosować się do zmieniających się warunków i preferencji klientów, aby utrzymać konkurencyjność na rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate industry in Poland is currently experiencing a slowdown, according to the latest Developer Sentiment Index conducted by Tabelaofert. Developers in the country are predicting a stabilization of housing prices and a slowdown in sales. The index measuring changes in housing prices reached its lowest level in a year, indicating a significant worsening of market sentiment.

The „Kredyt na start” (Credit to Start) program, announced in April, contributed to an increase in the index, but only up to a level of 0.46. In May, it dropped by over 50% to 0.22, continuing the downward trend. While developers still have higher expectations for price increases than decreases, the number of those anticipating price declines is the highest since the inception of the Developer Sentiment Index.

Similarly, the index measuring the pace of housing sales has been in negative territory for the second time in the last twelve months. Back in December 2023, developer expectations were related to a lack of supply. Now, six months later, the supply has increased, but sentiment has reversed by 180 degrees in just one month. According to the report, an increasing percentage of surveyed developers (21.7%) now expect price declines, compared to 10.6% in April. Meanwhile, the percentage of those expecting price increases dropped from 46.8% in April to 19.8% in May.

It is worth noting that developers believe that the housing market should be accompanied by price stabilization, meaning small increases in line with inflation, as well as weaker sales. However, these predictions are heavily dependent on binding decisions regarding the „Kredyt na start” program.

The study was conducted on a sample of nearly two hundred largest developers in Poland, providing a broader picture of the current state of the market. Despite the declining sentiments, there is hope for balance and stability in the future. Developers will need to adapt to changing conditions and customer preferences in order to maintain competitiveness in the real estate market.