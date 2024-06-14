Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zielona transformacja: Innowacje dla środowiska i portfeli

O ile się to nie wydaje, nakładanie unijnych dyrektyw nałożyło się korzystnie na kryzys energetyczny – powiedział w programie #RZECZoNIERUCHOMOŚCIACH Przemysław Błaszkiewicz, dyrektor ds. powierzchni biurowych w Colliers.

Polskie prawodawstwo nie przewiduje jeszcze konkretnych przepisów dotyczących zielonych umów. Stworzenie zielonych wynajmów opiera się więc na współpracy i kreatywności stron, aby dostosować wspólne interesy dotyczące eksploatacji budynku. W praktyce, tzw. „zielone umowy najmu” wprowadzają przede wszystkim zobowiązania dotyczące zrównoważonego korzystania i zarządzania nieruchomością, a także obowiązki informacyjne (tzw. light green clauses). Z perspektywy prawniczej kluczowe jest określenie obowiązków najemcy związanych z przestrzeganiem zasad zrównoważonego rozwoju i sankcji za ich naruszenie. Istnieją trzy kategorie takich sankcji.

Pierwsza z nich to odpowiedzialność na ogólnych zasadach, która nie wymaga osobnego uregulowania. Wynajmujący może żądać naprawienia szkody w przypadku naruszenia umowy lub regulaminu „zielonego budynku”. Na przykład, jeśli najemca nie przestrzega zasad segregacji śmieci, wynajmujący może żądać zwrotu dodatkowych kosztów segregacji.

Kolejna kategoria to kary umowne za nieprzestrzeganie „zielonych umów”. Może to obejmować użycie materiałów do wyposażenia biur, które nie spełniają ekologicznych standardów ustalonych w umowie.

Najbardziej skrajne sankcje przewidują możliwość wypowiedzenia umowy w przypadku rażącego naruszenia jej postanowień przez najemcę. Pomimo braku krajowych regulacji dotyczących egzekwowania zapisów dotyczących „zielonych wynajmów” na polskim rynku nieruchomości, coraz więcej najemców decyduje się na współpracę z wynajmującymi w celu realizacji wspólnej, proekologicznej polityki.

Rozwiązaniem, które spełnia oczekiwania najemców, jest uzyskanie ekologicznych certyfikatów dla danej inwestycji, takich jak LEED, WELL, DGNB i BREEAM. Certyfikat taki dodaje obiektowi atrakcyjności. Oprócz korzyści środowiskowych, „zielone” rozwiązania często znacznie obniżają koszty eksploatacji budynków.

The green transformation, driven by the implementation of EU directives, has had a positive impact on the energy crisis, according to Przemysław Błaszkiewicz, the director of office space at Colliers. However, Polish legislation does not yet have specific provisions regarding green leases. Therefore, the creation of green leases relies on the cooperation and creativity of the parties involved in order to align their interests regarding building operation and sustainability.

Green leases primarily introduce obligations related to sustainable use and management of the property, as well as informational requirements (known as „light green clauses”). From a legal perspective, it is crucial to define the tenant’s obligations regarding compliance with sustainable development principles and the penalties for their violation. There are three categories of such penalties.

The first category is general liability, which does not require separate regulation. The landlord can demand compensation for damages in case of lease agreement or „green building” rules violation. For example, if the tenant fails to adhere to waste segregation rules, the landlord may request reimbursement for additional segregation costs.

The next category is contractual penalties for non-compliance with green leases. This can include the use of office equipment materials that do not meet ecological standards established in the lease agreement.

The most extreme penalties allow for the termination of the lease agreement in case of a blatant violation of its provisions by the tenant. Despite the lack of national regulations regarding the enforcement of „green leases” in the Polish real estate market, an increasing number of tenants are choosing to cooperate with landlords to pursue a joint pro-environment policy.

One solution that meets tenants’ expectations is obtaining ecological certifications for a given investment, such as LEED, WELL, DGNB, and BREEAM. Such certifications enhance the attractiveness of a facility. In addition to environmental benefits, „green” solutions often significantly reduce building operating costs.

