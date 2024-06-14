Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Inwestycje deweloperskie w Polsce nie wymagają rewolucji

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rozważamy obecną sytuację dotyczącą programu „Na start”, ale nie planujemy zmieniać naszych inwestycji. Wprowadzamy je do sprzedaży zgodnie z planem i nie przeprojektowujemy ich pod kątem programu rządowego – podkreśla Cezary Grabowski, dyrektor sprzedaży Bouygues Immobilier Polska. Deweloperzy starają się nie uzależniać swoich inwestycji od ewentualnych rządowych programów.

Podobnie zapatruje się na sprawę Lokum Deweloper, jak zapewnia prezes firmy Bartosz Kuźniar. Firma stara się tworzyć oferty, które spełniają oczekiwania szerokiego grona nabywców. Chwilowe ułatwienia proponowane przez państwo nie mają wpływu na podejście do projektowania osiedli. Niemniej jednak, mają one wpływ na liczbę mieszkań, które planuje się budować. W okresach, kiedy rynek kredytowy jest mniej dostępny, deweloperzy ograniczają produkcję, aby gotowe mieszkania nie stały zbyt długo bez właścicieli.

Prezes Kuźniar podkreśla, że ważne są decyzje rządu i ustawodawców dotyczące programu oraz jego kształtu. To pozwoli klientom podejmować przemyślane decyzje dotyczące zakupu mieszkań, a deweloperom – planować inwestycje. Jeśli program miałby promować tanie mieszkania, wprowadzając maksymalną cenę metra mieszkania, to można się spodziewać, że niektóre deweloperzy rozwiną ofertę mieszkań z segmentu popularnego. Jednakże, może to prowadzić do lokalizacji osiedli na peryferiach bez dostępu do usług i infrastruktury społecznej, powodując dalsze problemy z nadmiernym rozlewem miast i generując koszty dla samorządów. Niestety, takie działania skutkowałyby również utratą ekologicznego podejścia do budownictwa.

The real estate industry in Poland is currently experiencing a situation in which government programs, such as the „Na start” initiative, are being considered. However, developers are not planning to change their investments based on these programs. Bouygues Immobilier Polska, for example, asserts that they are selling their properties according to their original plans and are not redesigning them specifically for government programs.

Similarly, Lokum Deweloper holds a similar perspective. According to the company’s president, Bartosz Kuźniar, they strive to create offers that meet the expectations of a broad range of buyers. While temporary government easements do not influence their approach to designing housing developments, they do impact the number of units they plan on building. During periods when the credit market is less accessible, developers limit production to avoid having completed units sit vacant for extended periods.

President Kuźniar emphasizes the importance of government decisions and regulations regarding the program and its structure. These enable clients to make informed decisions about purchasing properties and allow developers to plan their investments. If the program were to promote affordable housing by introducing a maximum price per square meter, it can be expected that some developers would expand their offerings in the popular segment. However, this could lead to the development of communities in peripheral areas without access to services and social infrastructure, causing further issues with urban sprawl and generating costs for local governments. Unfortunately, such actions would also result in a loss of the ecological approach to construction.

Overall, these issues highlight the complexities and considerations within the real estate industry in Poland. It is crucial for developers to balance market demands, government initiatives, and long-term sustainability to ensure a positive impact on the housing market and the environment.

