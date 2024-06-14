Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Najdroższe domy z ogrodami w Trójmieście – unikalny luksus wśród zieleni

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Na rynku nieruchomości w Trójmieście warto zwrócić uwagę na najdroższe domy z ogrodami, które oferują spokój i ciszę, jednocześnie pozostając w bliskim sąsiedztwie miejskiego życia i natury. Oprócz luksusowych cen, te nieruchomości wyróżniają się unikalnym charakterem i innowacyjnym designem. Przedstawiamy pięć niesamowitych propozycji, które zapewniają wyjątkowy standard życia.

Rezydencja w Sopocie, o powierzchni 1430 m kw. i usytuowana na działce o powierzchni ponad 3 tys. m kw., to prawdziwy raj dla miłośników zieleni. Położona w Trójmiejskim Parku Krajobrazowym, otoczona lasem, oferuje doskonały dostęp do przestrzeni, w których można cieszyć się ciszą i spokojem. Wzorcowo odrestaurowany budynek z 1911 roku zachwyca swoją historią i klimatem, przyciągając uwagę osób poszukujących oddechu od miejskiego zgiełku.

Dom we Wrzeszczu, wzniesiony w 2016 roku w technologii skandynawskiej, to doskonały przykład energooszczędnego i nowoczesnego budownictwa. Jego architektura doskonale komponuje się z Trójmiejskim Parkiem Krajobrazowym, tworząc harmonijną przestrzeń. Przez duże przeszklenia wpada mnóstwo naturalnego światła, a otaczający ogród zapewnia relaks i obserwację przyrody.

Willa Otok, zlokalizowana w Gdyni, jest repliką budynku z 1923 roku i przyciąga uwagę swoim wyjątkowym wyglądem. Choć nie jest wpisana w krajowy rejestr zabytków, pozostawia przyszłemu właścicielowi możliwość rozbudowy lub wyburzenia i wzniesienia nowej konstrukcji. To idealna propozycja dla tych, którzy marzą o domu nad morzem.

Ponadczasowa willa w Sopocie to nieruchomość o wyjątkowym charakterze i ponadczasowym designie. Jej idealne położenie zapewnia prywatność oraz możliwość relaksu w pięknym ogrodzie. Jasne wnętrza i funkcjonalne rozwiązania sprawiają, że jest to miejsce niezwykle przytulne i wyjątkowe.

Urokliwa willa w Gdańsku na Wzgórzu Mickiewicza położona jest na działce o powierzchni 1246 m kw. oraz oferuje przestronną przestrzeń mieszkalną na trzech kondygnacjach. Nowoczesny design oraz zadbane otoczenie, włącznie z automatem do nawadniania ogrodu, sprawiają, że jest to nieruchomość godna uwagi.

Te pięć najdroższych nieruchomości z ogrodami w Trójmieście to prawdziwe perełki na rynku. Mając na uwadze ich wyjątkowe cechy i położenie, zapewniają unikalną jakość życia, łącząc bliskość natury z dostępem do miejskich udogodnień. To idealne propozycje dla tych, którzy pragną luksusu i komfortu w otoczeniu zieleni.

The real estate market in the Tricity area is worth paying attention to, especially when it comes to the most expensive houses with gardens. These properties offer peace and tranquility while still being in close proximity to urban life and nature. In addition to their luxurious prices, these properties stand out for their unique character and innovative design. Here are five amazing suggestions that provide a truly exceptional standard of living.

One of these properties is a residence in Sopot, with an area of 1430 square meters, situated on a plot of over 3,000 square meters. It is a true paradise for nature lovers, located in the Tricity Landscape Park and surrounded by forest, offering excellent access to spaces where one can enjoy peace and quiet. The exquisitely restored building from 1911 impresses with its history and atmosphere, attracting those seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Another example is a house in Wrzeszcz, built in 2016 using Scandinavian technology. It is a perfect example of energy-efficient and modern architecture. Its design blends harmoniously with the Tricity Landscape Park, creating a harmonious space. Large windows allow plenty of natural light to enter, and the surrounding garden provides relaxation and the opportunity to observe nature.

Villa Otok, located in Gdynia, is a replica of a building from 1923 and attracts attention with its unique appearance. Although not listed in the national register of historic buildings, it offers the future owner the possibility of expansion, demolition, and construction of a new structure. This is an ideal proposition for those dreaming of a house by the sea.

A timeless villa in Sopot is a property with exceptional character and a timeless design. Its ideal location provides privacy and the opportunity to relax in a beautiful garden. Bright interiors and functional solutions make this place incredibly cozy and unique.

A charming villa in Gdańsk on Mickiewicz Hill is situated on a plot of 1246 square meters and offers spacious living space on three floors. The modern design and well-maintained surroundings, including a garden irrigation system, make this property worth considering.

These five most expensive properties with gardens in the Tricity area are true gems in the market. Considering their unique features and locations, they provide a unique quality of life, combining the proximity of nature with access to urban amenities. They are perfect choices for those who desire luxury and comfort in a green environment.