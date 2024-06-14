Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomości od komornika: atrakcyjne okazje na rynku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W Szczecinie odbywają się regularne licytacje nieruchomości prowadzone przez komorników. To doskonała okazja dla tych, którzy szukają atrakcyjnych ofert i chcą zaoszczędzić pieniądze. Oprócz domów, na licytacji znajdują się również samochody, sprzęt RTV i AGD, lokale użytkowe, miejsca parkingowe oraz grunty.

Warto zauważyć, że ceny wywoławcze są zazwyczaj ustalane na podstawie aktualnej wartości rynkowej przedmiotu. Jednak sama licytacja może być bardzo konkurencyjna i doprowadzić do znacznego podwyższenia ceny końcowej. Dlatego przed przystąpieniem do licytacji konieczne jest złożenie rękojmi w wysokości jednej dziesiątej sumy oszacowania. Może to być gotówka lub odpowiednio upoważniona książeczka oszczędnościowa.

Przed wpłaceniem rękojmi lub finalnej ceny nabycia, ważne jest sprawdzenie poprawności numeru konta bankowego. Można to zrobić na stronach internetowych odpowiedniego sądu rejonowego. Ważne jest także, aby mieć pewność, że wszystkie informacje pochodzą z wiarygodnego źródła. W przypadku jakichkolwiek wątpliwości zawsze warto skontaktować się bezpośrednio z kancelarią komorniczą lub sądem.

Licytacje nieruchomości od komornika to świetna szansa na zakup atrakcyjnej nieruchomości po korzystnej cenie. Zachęcamy do śledzenia aktualnych ogłoszeń i sprawdzania dostępnych ofert. Pamiętajmy, że otwarta i wnikliwa obserwacja rynku może prowadzić do znalezienia wyjątkowych okazji.

