Przewidywany boom na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Menedżerowie i eksperci rynku nieruchomości w Polsce są optymistycznie nastawieni do przyszłości, spodziewając się boomu na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych. Obniżka stóp procentowych przez Europejski Bank Centralny (EBC) jest odbierana jako pozytywny sygnał dla rynku, pomimo braku ustalonej ścieżki obniżek.

Jacek Bagiński, wiceprezes ds. finansowych w EPP, firmie kontrolującej centra handlowe w Polsce, wskazuje, że obniżka stóp procentowych jest korzystna dla rynku, ponieważ poprawia nastroje inwestorów i zwiększa stopy zwrotu z inwestycji. Nie jest to jednak gwarantowane rozwiązanie, gdyż inflacja w strefie euro nadal utrzymuje się powyżej celu inflacyjnego.

Analitycy podkreślają, że oczekiwanie na spadek stóp procentowych już samo w sobie wpłynęło na zwiększenie optymizmu na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych. Inwestorzy zaczęli wykazywać większy apetyt na transakcje. Bagiński wyraża nadzieję, że kolejne redukcje stóp procentowych EBC przyczynią się do ożywienia gospodarki i spowodują powrót inwestorów do inwestowania w nieruchomości.

Grzegorz Chmielak, dyrektor działu capital markets w AXI IMMO, podkreśla, że proces transakcyjny na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych trwa kilka, a nawet kilkanaście miesięcy. Pierwsza obniżka stóp procentowych może przyczynić się do ożywienia rynku, ale jej efekty najprawdopodobniej będą widoczne dopiero w 2025 roku. Istotne znaczenie będą miały również zapowiedzi kolejnych obniżek, które pozwolą inwestorom przygotować długoterminowe strategie inwestycyjne.

W Polsce popyt na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych jest znacznie wyższy od podaży, co stwarza korzystne warunki dla inwestorów. Obecnie ogromnym potencjałem rozwoju są prywatne domy studenckie, które są nadal niedostateczne w stosunku do liczby studentów. Rynek nieruchomości komercyjnych w Polsce ma przed sobą obiecującą przyszłość, a inwestorzy mają nadzieję na długotrwały boom.

The real estate market in Poland is currently experiencing optimism among managers and market experts, who are expecting a boom in the commercial property market. The decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) to lower interest rates is seen as a positive signal for the market, despite the lack of a confirmed rate-cutting path.

Jacek Bagiński, Vice President of Finance at EPP, a company that controls shopping centers in Poland, points out that the interest rate cut is beneficial for the market as it improves investor sentiment and increases investment returns. However, it is not a guaranteed solution, as inflation in the eurozone is still above the inflation target.

Analysts emphasize that the expectation of interest rate cuts has already had an impact on increasing optimism in the commercial real estate market. Investors have started showing a greater appetite for transactions. Bagiński expresses hope that further interest rate reductions by the ECB will contribute to the economic recovery and attract investors back to real estate investment.

Grzegorz Chmielak, Director of the Capital Markets Department at AXI IMMO, highlights that the transaction process in the commercial real estate market takes several months, if not years. The first interest rate cut may contribute to market revival, but its effects are likely to be visible only in 2025. The announcements of further rate cuts will also be crucial for investors to prepare long-term investment strategies.

In Poland, the demand for commercial properties far exceeds the supply, creating favorable conditions for investors. Currently, there is a significant potential for development in the private student housing sector, which is still inadequate compared to the number of students. The commercial real estate market in Poland has a promising future, and investors are hopeful for a long-lasting boom.

