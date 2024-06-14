Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Regionalny Konkurs Nieruchomości: Odkryj Najlepsze Inwestycje i Osobistości w Branży

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Właśnie rusza kolejna edycja prestiżowego konkursu Prime Property Prize, który wyróżnia najbardziej wpływowe firmy, projekty i osobowości na rynku nieruchomości. Jubileuszowa, 13. odsłona plebiscytu przynosi ze sobą wiele nowych kategorii nagród, ukazujących bogactwo i różnorodność sektora. Celem konkursu jest wyróżnienie tych, którzy odnoszą sukcesy, wyznaczają trendy i przyczyniają się do rozwoju branży.

W tegorocznej edycji przyznanych zostanie aż 15 nagród w różnych kategoriach, obejmujących zarówno najemców najbardziej aktywnych na rynku, deweloperów w różnych sektorach nieruchomości, jak również najlepsze budynki i wnętrza.

Konkurs Prime Property Prize 2024 oferuje możliwość zgłaszania nominacji do 12 lipca 2024 r. Każdy może wziąć udział, wypełniając prosty formularz zgłoszeniowy dostępny online. Finał plebiscytu oraz uroczyste wręczenie nagród odbędzie się 16 września 2024 r. podczas Gali Prime Property Prize 2024, będącej częścią renomowanej konferencji Property Forum.

Organizatorem konkursu jest PTWP, wydawca popularnych serwisów PropertyNews.pl oraz PropertyDesign.pl, które od lat dostarczają najświeższych informacji ze świata nieruchomości.

Wybór laureatów w poszczególnych kategoriach będzie oparty na propozycjach zgłoszonych przez czytelników oraz członków jury konkursu. Publikacja TOP 5 nominowanych w każdej kategorii zaplanowana jest na 19 lipca 2024 r., a głosowanie trwać będzie do 30 sierpnia 2024 r.

Prime Property Prize to unikalna okazja, aby odkryć najbardziej innowacyjne inwestycje i nagrodzić osoby, które zaangażowane są w rozwój rynku nieruchomości. Niezwykłe projekty i inspirujące osobowości czekają na swoje wyróżnienie, a ty możesz mieć wpływ na rezultaty tego prestiżowego konkursu.

The Prime Property Prize competition, now in its 13th edition, aims to recognize the most influential companies, projects, and personalities in the real estate market. With a variety of new award categories, this year’s competition showcases the richness and diversity of the sector. The goal of the competition is to honor those who achieve success, set trends, and contribute to the development of the industry.

In this year’s edition, a total of 15 awards will be presented in various categories, including the most active market tenants, developers in different real estate sectors, as well as the best buildings and interiors.

The Prime Property Prize 2024 competition allows nominations to be submitted until July 12, 2024. Anyone can participate by filling out a simple online application form. The final of the competition and the award ceremony will take place on September 16, 2024, during the Prime Property Prize 2024 Gala, which is part of the renowned Property Forum conference.

The competition is organized by PTWP, the publisher of popular websites PropertyNews.pl and PropertyDesign.pl, which have been providing the latest information from the world of real estate for years.

The selection of winners in each category will be based on nominations submitted by readers and members of the competition’s jury. The publication of the top 5 nominees in each category is scheduled for July 19, 2024, and the voting will continue until August 30, 2024.

The Prime Property Prize offers a unique opportunity to discover the most innovative investments and recognize individuals involved in the development of the real estate market. Extraordinary projects and inspiring personalities await their recognition, and you can have an impact on the results of this prestigious competition.