Sprzedaż atrakcyjnej nieruchomości w centrum Kłodzka

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Burmistrz Miasta Kłodzka ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż niezabudowanej nieruchomości położonej w Kłodzku. Działka oznaczona geodezyjnie jako dz. nr 26/8 (AM-4), obręb Kukułka, ma powierzchnię 0,0910 ha i znajduje się w sąsiedztwie terenów zabudowy mieszkaniowej jednorodzinnej. Teren nieruchomości jest regularny i charakteryzuje się niewielkim pochyleniem.

Ważne jest, aby zainteresowani uczestnicy przetargu samodzielnie sprawdzili aktualny stan prawny i faktyczny nieruchomości. Gmina Miejska Kłodzko nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za ewentualne wady ukryte nieruchomości ani za istnienie niezarejestrowanej infrastruktury technicznej podziemnej.

Nieruchomość jest uzbrojona w dostęp do sieci energetycznej, wodnej, kanalizacyjnej i gazowej. Zgodnie z miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, teren ten jest przeznaczony na zabudowę mieszkaniową jednorodzinną. Cena wywoławcza nieruchomości wynosi 167 000,00 złotych, a minimalne postąpienie przetargowe to 1 670,00 złotych.

Warunkiem przystąpienia do przetargu jest wniesienie wadium w wysokości 16 700,00 złotych na konto Urzędu Miasta w Kłodzku. Przetarg odbędzie się 25 lipca 2024 roku. Dodatkowe informacje dotyczące przetargu można uzyskać u pracowników Wydziału Gospodarki Mieniem Komunalnym i Planowania Przestrzennego Urzędu Miasta.

Ta unikalna nieruchomość stanowi doskonałą inwestycję dla osób poszukujących miejsca do budowy domu jednorodzinnego w centrum miasta Kłodzka. Ze względu na swoje dogodne położenie i atrakcyjne sąsiedztwo, przyszły nabywca ma wiele różnych możliwości zagospodarowania tej działki zgodnie z obowiązującym miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego.

Nie przegap okazji i zainwestuj w tę unikalną nieruchomość w centrum Kłodzka!

The article discusses a tender announced by the Mayor of the City of Kłodzko for the sale of an undeveloped property located in Kłodzko. The plot, identified geodetically as plot No. 26/8 (AM-4), is located in the Kukułka district and has an area of 0.0910 hectares. It is adjacent to areas of single-family residential development and has a regular shape with a slight incline.

Interested participants in the tender are advised to independently verify the current legal and factual status of the property. The City of Kłodzko is not responsible for any hidden defects of the property or the existence of unregistered underground technical infrastructure.

The property is connected to the energy, water, sewage, and gas networks. According to the local spatial development plan, the area is designated for single-family residential construction. The starting price for the property is 167,000.00 Polish złoty, with a minimum bidding increment set at 1,670.00 Polish złoty.

A deposit of 16,700.00 Polish złoty must be paid to the City of Kłodzko’s account in order to participate in the tender. The tender will take place on July 25, 2024. Additional information regarding the tender can be obtained from the employees of the Department of Municipal Property Management and Spatial Planning of the City Office.

This unique property presents an excellent investment opportunity for individuals seeking to build a single-family home in the center of Kłodzko. Due to its convenient location and attractive surroundings, the future buyer has various possibilities for development in accordance with the applicable spatial development plan.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity and invest in this unique property in the center of Kłodzko!

For more information, please visit the official website of the City of Kłodzko: klodzko.pl.