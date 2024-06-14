Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Villa Larix: Luksusowy pałac w Sankt Moritz

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 14 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Villa Larix, również znana jako Lonsdaleite Estate, to imponujący pałac położony w szwajcarskim kurorcie Sankt Moritz. Ta ekskluzywna rezydencja, zaprojektowana przez szwajcarską pracownię Fanzun i zrealizowana przez londyńskie studio DAR architects, przyciąga uwagę swoim wyjątkowym luksusem i wyrafinowanym stylem.

Zajmujący siedem poziomów pałac ma powierzchnię 5000 m kwadratowych, z czego około połowa znajduje się pod ziemią. Dzięki 10-metrowym oknom mieszkańcy mogą podziwiać oszałamiającą panoramę alpejskich krajobrazów.

Wnętrza Villi Larix są równie imponujące co zewnętrzny wygląd. Ściany ozdobione są 24-karatowym złotem, co nadaje im olśniewający blask. Rezydencja oferuje również bogaty zestaw luksusowych udogodnień, takich jak podziemny basen, prywatne kino i spa. Niemal jak własne mini-miasto, pałac posiada również prywatny ośrodek narciarski, który z pewnością zachwyci entuzjastów sportów zimowych.

Budowa Villi Larix rozpoczęła się w 2011 roku i trwała pięć lat. Koszt całego przedsięwzięcia wyniósł około 100 milionów franków szwajcarskich, co w przeliczeniu na polską walutę daje około 330 milionów złotych według kursu z 2011 roku.

Niewątpliwie Villa Larix to prawdziwa perła wśród luksusowych nieruchomości. Choć jej właściciel, Jan Kulczyk, nie miał możliwości cieszyć się nią w pełni, jego wizja zaowocowała wyjątkowym miejscem, które nadal przyciąga uwagę swoją niezwykłą elegancją i wyrafinowaniem.

The Villa Larix, also known as Lonsdaleite Estate, is an impressive palace located in the Swiss resort of St. Moritz. This exclusive residence, designed by the Swiss firm Fanzun and executed by the London-based studio DAR architects, attracts attention with its exceptional luxury and refined style.

Spanning seven levels, the palace covers an area of 5000 square meters, with approximately half of it underground. With its 10-meter windows, residents can admire the stunning panorama of the Alpine landscapes.

The interiors of Villa Larix are just as impressive as its exterior. The walls are adorned with 24-carat gold, giving them a dazzling glow. The residence also offers a rich set of luxurious amenities, such as an underground pool, private cinema, and spa. Almost like its own mini-city, the palace also has a private ski resort, which is sure to thrill winter sports enthusiasts.

Construction of Villa Larix began in 2011 and lasted for five years. The cost of the entire project amounted to approximately 100 million Swiss francs, which, when converted to Polish currency, is around 330 million złoty according to the 2011 exchange rate.

Undoubtedly, Villa Larix is a true gem among luxury properties. Although its owner, Jan Kulczyk, did not have the opportunity to fully enjoy it, his vision resulted in a unique place that continues to captivate attention with its exceptional elegance and sophistication.

